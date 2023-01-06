New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the visionary group that pioneered the success of the recently-concluded Indian Racing League (IRL), is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of Formula Regional and Formula 4 Indian Championships this year. Building on IRL's successful season, RPPL will now be seen launching the 2023 edition of the two FIA-certified championships which will offer super-licence points to drivers, and help put India on the global motorsports map. RPPL is the exclusive license holder and only authorized organizer of the Formula regional and Formula 4 Indian Championship.

Open to international drivers, the two championships will have five-round seasons where each round will consist of three races. The FRegional championship will offer its champion 18 FIA super-license points. On the other hand, the F4 championship will witness the winner earning 12 FIA super-license points and an automatic ascension to the Formula Regional championship.

Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL & Chairman, RPPL (Racing Promotions Private Limited, said, "Motorsport has always been an expensive sport. Accessibility has always been a huge issue when it came to motorsport in India. With Formula Regional and Formula 4 championships, certified by FIA, Indian drivers will no longer be solely dependent on going overseas for gaining the much-needed exposure to have a career in motorsports. With the introduction of these two championships, we are also trying to make motorsport more affordable especially for young drivers who're looking for the right platform to start their single-seater career. We, at RPPL, continue to strive towards promoting motorsports and ensuring long-term sustainability of the sport in the country. And, FRegional and F4 championships are a testimony to our persistent efforts towards realizing that vision."

More recently, RPPL was also at the helm of affairs as the inaugural season of the successful IRL came to a thrilling end. The city-based franchise racing league saw a total of six teams along with 24 prominent foreign and Indian drivers competing for top honors in a four-legged battle in Chennai and Hyderabad. In the end, the top honors were reserved for Akhil Rabindra (Hyderabad Blackbirds) who won the drivers' title and Godspeed Kochi who won the teams' championship trophy.

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) is the exclusive rights holder of 4W motorsports in India and is engaged in the business of developing IPs and organizing championships in motorsports. Founded in 2018 by Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel and Abhinandan, Racing Promotions is majority owned by Akhilesh Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a diversified conglomerate in infrastructure, energy and defense.

