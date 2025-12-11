BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: RSM US LLP ("RSM") - the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market - today announced the appointment of Ashokkumar Prabhakar (Pash) as RSM US India Leader and a member of the firm's executive leadership team.

With more than 3,400 professionals across India and rapid expansion over the past four years, India has become strategically critical in delivering global capabilities, advancing digital transformation and developing next-generation talent for RSM. Pash's appointment marks a key step in accelerating this growth.

India: A strategic growth engine

RSM's India operations have expanded significantly since 2022, strengthening capabilities across all lines of business. As India's scale and global responsibilities continue to grow, RSM is deepening its leadership presence in the market to guide the next phase of its strategy.

"India is central to RSM's strategy," said Brian Becker, managing partner & CEO, RSM US LLP. "Pash brings the global perspective and transformation expertise required to scale our India operations into a world-class innovation and talent hub. His leadership reinforces our commitment to building a compelling, digital and globally connected firm."

In his new role, Pash will spearhead the next chapter of RSM's India strategy and build the region into a globally relevant innovation hub, expanding service capabilities and shaping a future-ready operating model. He will also deepen RSM's investment in talent by advancing skills, enhancing career pathways and accelerating leadership development across teams.

"India is a strategic engine for RSM's future," said Ashokkumar Prabhakar (Pash). "I am excited to lead our teams as we scale our capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and build a future-ready organization. My focus will be on strengthening talent, driving innovation and creating an environment where our people and clients can thrive."

As part of RSM's executive leadership team, Pash will lead the firm's India strategy, accelerating its impact and RSM's global and digital future. His leadership will help advance both RSM's growth trajectory and global strategy.

