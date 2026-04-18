HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 18: Global leader in events and exhibitions, RX, has announced the launch of WTM Spotlight India, a new, high-level B2B marketplace designed to connect global travel suppliers with India's rapidly expanding international travel market.

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Taking place from 2-4 March 2027 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, the inaugural edition is designed to deliver real commercial outcomes by bringing together international destinations, travel brands, airlines, technology providers, and India's most influential travel buyers. Unlike traditional trade shows, WTM Spotlight India is built around a curated buyer model, targeted market focus, and data-led insights - ensuring high-value meetings, relevant partnerships, and measurable return on participation.

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director of Travel at RX, said: "WTM Spotlight India represents a strategic evolution of the World Travel Market portfolio. India is no longer just a high-growth market - it is becoming a defining force in global travel. This platform is designed to bring structure, clarity and commercial focus to that growth, enabling the industry to connect with the right partners and unlock long-term opportunity."

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India's travel market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising incomes, increased connectivity, and growing demand for premium and experience-led travel. As travellers become more global in outlook and more selective in how they travel, India is emerging as one of the most important markets for international tourism and partnerships.

At the same time, emerging cities and regions across the country are gaining prominence, creating new opportunities not only for outbound travel but also for inbound tourism, destination development, and long-term investment.

Umang Gupta, Country Head, RX India added: "India's travel market is entering a new phase - more diverse, more premium, and increasingly driven by emerging cities beyond the metros. What the industry needs now is not more access, but better focus. WTM Spotlight India has been built to deliver exactly that - connecting global travel partners with verified Indian buyers, while also supporting the growing opportunity for inbound travel and destination development across these markets."

WTM Spotlight India has been designed to reflect this shift through a focused, high-quality marketplace model, featuring:

- A curated, tiered buyer ecosystem prioritising verified decision-makers

- A targeted approach aligning destinations with real travel demand

- An Intelligence Hub delivering insight into India's impact on international travel trends

- The Exchange, an executive-level forum bringing together industry leaders to shape industry direction

- WTM Immerse, showcasing experiential and high-value travel opportunities in a commercially focused environment

- Integrated content and broadcast through WTM TV, extending insights beyond the event

The event provides access to insight grounded in real market behaviour - not easily accessible through traditional channels.

As part of the globally recognised World Travel Market portfolio - which includes World Travel Market London, Arabian Travel Market, WTM Africa, and WTM Latin America - WTM Spotlight India represents the portfolio's strategic expansion into South Asia.

By combining global reach with a focused India-specific approach, WTM Spotlight India aims to establish itself as the leading marketplace for international travel partnerships - connecting the right buyers and suppliers and shaping the next phase of global tourism growth.

About WTM Spotlight India

WTM India Spotlight is a refined, high-impact platform that brings the legacy of the globally renowned WTM portfolio to India - anchored by WTM London and spanning leading travel trade events including Arabian Travel Market (Dubai), WTM Latin America, WTM Africa, and WTH Riyadh. Since its inception in 1980, WTM London has evolved from a modest gathering of 40 countries and 9,000 trade visitors into a global powerhouse, now convening over 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and facilitating more than £2.8 billion in industry deals annually.

Building on this heritage of excellence, innovation, and high-value connections, WTM India Spotlight will debut at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, from March 02-04, 2027. Designed as a curated, business-first experience, it offers a premium platform for India's travel and tourism stakeholders to engage with global opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and unlock growth in one of the world's most dynamic travel markets.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 37,000 people, around 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalization can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

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