New Delhi [India] October 27 (ANI): Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Thursday said it has become the first central public sector enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 crore through the government's e-marketplace (GeM) since inception.

SAIL said it had been at the forefront in partnering with GeM and has played an active role to create different functionalities to enhance the reach of the GeM portal.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Succumbs to Injuries After Getting Stabbed in Badarpur; Four Accused Apprehended.

From a small beginning of Rs 2.7 crore in the financial year 2018-19 (FY18-19), SAIL said it had already crossed the total value of Rs 10,000 crore in this year.

SAIL said it was the largest CPSE procurer on GeM in the previous financial year with a value of Rs 4,614 crore. In the current fiscal, SAIL has already surpassed the achievement of the previous year with procurement of over Rs 5,250 crore till date and is committed to substantially increasing the volumes on GeM. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Kyrgyzstan Woman, Trying To Smuggle Gold Worth Rs 3.5 Crore by Hiding Them in Pockets Inside Body Shaper, Held at IGI Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)