New Delhi, Oct 27: A Kyrgyzstan national was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle in 7.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

A senior Customs official said that the woman arrived at the IGI Airport from Kyrgyzstan on Thursday. Arvind Kejriwal Plays Emotional Card Wherever He Has To Contest Elections, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

"She attempted to smuggle in four gold bars by hiding them in ingeniously made pockets in the body shaper worn by her. She failed to produce relevant documents for the seized gold," the official said.

He added that the accused did not declare the said gold bars collectively weighing 7.5 kg at the Red Channel before the officers with deliberate intention to clear the impugned goods clandestinely. Massachusetts Accident: Three Students From India Killed As Two Vehicles Crash in US.

"Therefore, the said recovered goods were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect," said the official.

The woman was produced before a local court, which remanded her to 14-day judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).