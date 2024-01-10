PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE], January 10: After growing its spot market share by 8x in 2023, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou illuminated the path for the crypto industry in his keynote address.

The CryptoArk Keynote was a showcase of Bybit's significant strides and future plans -- a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to advancing the digital asset industry. Ben shared Bybit's achievements, including reaching over 20 million users, launching 93 new products, supporting 96 chains for deposits and withdrawals, and becoming the third largest derivatives exchange.

Furthermore, Bybit's commitment to compliance was evident with its expansion in the UAE, South Africa and the Netherlands, strengthening its position as a trusted, global crypto platform. The keynote highlighted the company's focus on enhancing user experience and platform stability.

The company increased its transaction volume capacity threefold and achieved an uptime of 99% even amidst market volatility. Ben also announced its ambitious goal of handling 1 million transactions per second by 2024.

Enhancements like the Unified Trading Account with newly added features like Perp Protect and customizable collateral assets underscored Bybit's dedication to providing a robust and user-friendly trading environment.

In the realm of institutional services, Bybit demonstrated remarkable growth with a 182% increase in institutional partnerships. By integrating spot trading into portfolio margin, Bybit has amplified capital efficiency for clients' trading strategies. The company also showcased its prowess in innovative trading solutions such as Copy Trading, AI-powered trading tools, and the introduction of new structured and wealth management products.

"Our journey is just beginning," said Ben. "We're not just building an exchange; we're building a gateway to crypto and Web3 space. Our plans for 2024 and beyond are bold, aimed at fostering simplicity, openness, and equality in the decentralized realm."

Bybit's Crypto Ark Keynote was a declaration of the company's unwavering dedication to leading the crypto industry and becoming the world's Crypto Ark. As Bybit looks forward to 2024, the crypto community can expect more groundbreaking innovations and inclusive experiences, solidifying Bybit's position as a leading player in the industry's future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315192/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

