New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): BLS International Services Ltd. (BSE: 540073, NSE: BLS) is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Saint Capital Fund has picked up 525,000 shares in BLS International Services Ltd. at an average price of Rs. 340.

BLS International Services Ltd. is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion" company by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,287 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometric and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.

BLS International is the only listed company in India in this domain with operations spread across 66 countries.

