Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 11 (ANI/GPRC): With an aim to further raise the bar for Minimally Invasive Surgeries, Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in Bengaluru, has brought in the much-coveted Da Vinci Robot to deliver better 3D visualization and precision surgery across all clinical specialties to provide Comprehensive Robotic Care to its patients.

The launch of this technical genius took place at the hospital premises today in the presence of the Chief Guest Shri Pratap Reddy, Police Commissioner of Bangalore, Yuchi Nagano - MD at Sakra World Hospital, Naoya Matsumi - DMD at Sakra World Hospital, Lovekesh Phasu, Dr Adil Sadiq, Head - CTVS, Dr Sadiq Sikora, Director - GI Surgery, Dr ShanthalaThuppanna, Head - OBG, Dr Gokulakrishnan, Sr. Consultant - Urology & Andrology, Dr Honey Ashok, Head - ENT & Head & Neck Surgery, Dr Shishir Chandrashekhar, Head - Anesthesia & OT Management.

Also Read | @TheRealPCB Have Done It!

Ayesha Naseem Hits Two Back to Back Sixes to Finish It off for … – Latest Tweet by Asian Cricket Council.

In an era where complex health problems need faster treatments and recovery with less pain and blood loss, robotic-assisted surgical procedure allows performing minimally invasive surgeries through tiny incisions, with greater precision, flexibility, and control. The Da Vinci Surgical System, known to be the most advanced platform for minimally invasive surgery available currently, consists of three system components - the ergonomically designed Surgeon Console to provide high-dimensional 3D image of the surgical field at the 3D viewer, the Patient Cart or the operating unit of the surgical system and the Vision Cart that houses advanced vision and energy technologies and is an integration hub for power generation, image processing and information systems.

This FDA approved innovative robotic surgical tool comes with advanced energy systems, stapling and instruments and can be used to conduct surgeries for specialties including Cardiology, Urology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, gynecology, and ENT. In fact, Sakra World Hospital, is one of the very few hospitals in Asia performing the complicated Cardiac procedures through robotic technology.

Also Read | Latest Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Couple-Theme Henna Ideas and Mehendi Patterns That You Will Absolutely Adore This Karva Chauth Vrat (Watch Videos).

"Da Vinci Robotics is undoubtedly the need of the hour and at Sakra World Hospital, we have taken the right decision toward consolidating one of the highly technical advancements with advanced integrated systems to make surgical procedures precise and safe. Not only will this technology ensure precise, blood less surgery with minimal scarring, less pain resulting in faster recovery and reduced hospital stay for patients, it will help our surgeons reach the inaccessible areas to perform surgery with magnification of surgical field, provide precise control and improved endo-wrist movement which is at the forefront of delivering efficient, precise and safe surgical care. With Da Vinci surgical system at our hospital, we are now geared up to perform the most complicated surgeries without any hassle," said Yuchi Nagano - Managing Director at Sakra World Hospital.

"For a surgeon, irrespective of the specialty we treat, it is extremely crucial to ensure utmost safety of the patient while performing any surgery. With the availability of tools like Da Vinci robotic system, we can now perform complicated surgeries with accuracy, precision and minimum chances of making errors using the instruments that have unmatched dexterity. Da Vinci Robotics is a revolutionary piece of technology that is definitely a boon for the surgeons, and we are proud to have it with us at Sakra World Hospital,"added Dr Adil Sadiq, Head - Department of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Sakra World Hospital.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)