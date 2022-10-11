In the traditional Hindu calendar, the fourth day after the Full Moon or Purnima in the month of Kartika is celebrated as the Karwa Chauth festival. The holy occasion is observed by married women who keep fast from sunrise to moonrise for the protection and long life of their beloved husbands. Hindus follow the lunisolar calendar, which marks the date of pious events as per the astronomical position of the moon. Looking at the dates in Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022, as per the Gregorian calendar, will begin on October 13, Thursday, and end on October 14, Friday. You will see the local market take on a festive display during the festival as women start the preparation for the events much prior to the date. Along with buying jewellery, adornments and puja items, applying Mehndi on palms and even legs during the festival is a tradition practised in many families. This article presents you with the latest Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi designs and Henna ideas.

Karwa Chauth is predominately celebrated in northern and western India, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, in modern North India and Northwestern Indian communities, the observance is deemed as a romantic festival, signifying the love between a husband and wife. On the festival day, in some regions, it is customary to exchange painted pots filled with bangles, homemade candy, cosmetics, small cloth, and ribbons. Some communities organise women-only ceremonies wherein the females wear delicate dresses, ornaments and Mehendi. If you are fed up with applying the same henna designs on every occasion, then check out our compilation of easy, captivating and brand-new Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi ideas in diverse styles. When Is Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022 in October? Know Date, Significance, All About the Chaturthi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Customs of the Fasting Festival.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Ideas For Married Women

Latest Karwa Chauth Henna Styles

New And Easy Mehendi Patterns For Karwa Chauth 2022

Also, note that Karwa Chauth will coincide with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is celebrated by folks in reverence of Lord Ganesha. The fasting day is also marked by married ladies for the longevity of their spouses.

