An artist-first label built for the next generation of Indian music, across every genre, from every corner of the country

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11:India's creator economy just got its most credible entry into music. Samarya Creation, the country's first company to simultaneously operate a multi-IP content production house, a creator economy platform, and an esports gaming infrastructure under one roof, today announced the formal launch of Aumora Music, an independent, artist-first music label with Guinness World Record-holding lyricist Sameer Anjaan as its founding partner. The announcement was made at a press conference at The Club, Andheri West, Mumbai, attended by Samarya Creation's leadership - Managing Director Manoj Agarwal, Chairman Sunil Goenka, Vice Chairman Narendra Ruia, and Joint Managing Director Vikas Agarwal - alongside composers and artists from across the industry.

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Aumora Music enters Indian music at a defining moment. Streaming algorithms dictate what gets made. Production assembly lines have replaced craft. New voices struggle to find homes that believe in them long enough to let them grow. Aumora's answer is deliberate and structural, a label built on philosophy before commerce, co-creation before control, and an absolute conviction that a song must mean something before it can mean anything to an audience. Already live with 19 tracks across 150+ platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, and YouTube Music and with over 150 original compositions ready for release spanning Bollywood, devotional, folk, children's music, rap, and contemporary pop, Aumora Music steps formally into the spotlight with its first marquee artist, its founding creative engine, and a roadmap that runs to 2032. Its global distribution and rights management is powered by Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL), one of India's foremost collective rights management organisations, backed by 1,300+ labels and 46,000+ rights owners worldwide, ensuring every track is protected, every stream is counted, and every artist is paid.

SAMEER ANJAAN: THE ARCHITECT BECOMES THE BUILDER

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Over four decades, Sameer Anjaan has written more than 4,000 songs across 640+ Hindi films, a body of work recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most prolific lyrical output in the history of world cinema. From the era-defining Aashiqui (1990) album, whose cassette sales exceeded 20 million copies, to chart-toppers spanning five generations of Bollywood listeners, his words have been the emotional spine of Indian popular music. He is a three-time Filmfare Award winner, a recipient of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Award, and the son of legendary poet-lyricist Anjaan, a lineage that places him at the very centre of Hindi songwriting's most storied tradition.

At Aumora Music, Sameer Anjaan is not a brand ambassador or a figurehead brought in to lend credibility to someone else's vision. He is the founding partner, actively building the institution he has always believed Indian music needed: one where the lyricist is not an afterthought to the beat, where emerging artists are mentored rather than extracted from, and where the song - its meaning, its craft, its reason to exist - comes before everything else.

"I have written over 4,000 songs. I have seen what lasts and what is forgotten the morning after release. Aumora Music is not about adding to that number. It is about building a home for artists who have something real to say, a place where music is made to last, not just to trend. Indian music has enough volume. What it needs is depth. This is the label I have been waiting to build."- Sameer Anjaan, Founder, Aumora Music

A LABEL BUILT ON PHILOSOPHY AND A NEW CREATIVE ENGINE

At the heart of Aumora Music's creative architecture are its composers Neil Gandhi and Niraj Vishwakarma, two individuals whose journeys are as unconventional as the music they make. Neil trained as an MBBS doctor before walking away from medicine to pursue music full-time, bringing with him a discipline and rigour that shapes every composition he touches. Niraj made the transition from computer science, fusing the precision of a technical mind with a musical sensibility rooted equally in Mumbai's energy and Uttar Pradesh's melodic inheritance.

Drawing inspiration from A.R. Rahman, Hans Zimmer, and Coldplay, their work sits at the intersection of Indian melodic tradition and international production standards. Individually, they represent stories of courage over convention. Together, they are the sonic backbone of a label asking Indian music to be more than it currently allows itself to be and their presence alongside Sameer Anjaan is Aumora's creative thesis made flesh: that the most interesting music in India will come from people who were never supposed to make it.

INDIA'S FIRST: THE SAMARYA CREATION DIFFERENCE

Aumora Music is not a standalone label competing on a crowded playing field. It is one of six verticals within Samarya Creation, India's first company to combine a multi-IP content production house, a creator economy platform, and an esports gaming cafe infrastructure under a single strategic vision. This is not a media company that has added music to its portfolio. This is a creator ecosystem that has built a music label as an organic extension of everything it already does and that integration is Aumora's most powerful structural advantage.

Where independent labels depend entirely on third-party platforms for discovery and promotion, Aumora Music artists plug directly into a cross-platform ecosystem spanning YouTube, Instagram, podcast syndication, branded content series, and live events. Samarya Creation's active properties - Curtain Call (hosted by Aahana Kumra), Sameer Ka Safarnama, Money Ki Baat Alpa Ke Saath, Katha Mantra, and ArenaX (an esports gaming cafe network to be operational in Pune and expanding to Mumbai, with a full tournament and gaming creator circuit in development) - collectively reach audiences across genres, age groups, and geographies. For Aumora Music's artists, that means they do not have to build audiences from zero. The audiences already exist. The music becomes the soundtrack of an entire creator universe.

"Samarya Creation was built on a single belief: that India deserves a content company built for creators, not on them. Aumora Music is that belief applied to music. Having Sameer Anjaan lead this label is not just an honour - it is the guarantee that what we make will have a soul. We are not here to add to the noise. We are here to change what Indian music is allowed to be. And we are only just beginning."- Manoj Agarwal, Managing Director, Samarya Creation

JAEXELLEJAY: THE FIRST VOICE OF A NEW ERA

Aumora Music's first marquee signing says everything about what the label stands for. Ajay, known by his artist name Jaexellejay, is a rapper, composer, and lyricist who writes every word he performs and produces every track he releases. He came from nothing by any conventional measure, delivering food as a Zomato rider while independently building a catalogue of 22 songs, every one of them addressing the realities of the India he grew up in: social inequality, systemic neglect, the quiet dignity of people the mainstream does not notice, and the stubborn resilience that keeps them going anyway.

At Aumora, Jaexellejay does not simply sign a contract. He enters a four-year creative partnership that gives him access to Sameer Anjaan's mentorship, Neil Gandhi and Niraj Vishwakarma's production infrastructure, Samarya Creation's full cross-platform distribution ecosystem, and a scale of audience access that no independent artist in his position has ever had. This is what Aumora's co-creation model means in practice, not a deal that extracts from an artist, but a structure that grows with one. Jaexellejay performs live at today's launch, marking the first major public moment for an artist whose music was always written for the audiences it is now about to reach.

BUILT FOR THE NEXT GENERATION ACROSS EVERY GENRE

Aumora Music is deliberately multi-genre and multi-generational, its creative energy directed at the full spectrum of Indian listening, not just one corner of it. The label's catalogue spans Bollywood, devotional and spiritual music, folk, children's music, rap, and contemporary pop - a range that reflects how Indians actually consume music across their lives: from a morning bhajan to a folk melody rooted in a specific geography, from a lullaby sung to a child to a rap that captures the anger and aspiration of a generation the mainstream has not yet learned to hear.

The label understands that India's 18 - 35 audience - its most digitally active and platform-native listeners - consumes music differently from any generation before. They demand authenticity over polish, seek voices that sound like theirs, and discover music through creators they have learned to trust. Aumora's roster is built to reach them without abandoning the listeners who came before. Jaexellejay's street rap and Sameer Anjaan's five decades of Bollywood songwriting sit in the same catalogue not because the label lacks focus but because India's musical identity was never a single genre, and Aumora refuses to pretend otherwise.

The co-creation model is Aumora's standing invitation to emerging talent across every one of these genres. The label does not want finished products delivered to a brief. It wants artists in the room - writing, composing, collaborating, and shaping the label's sound from day one. Whether you write folk songs from a village in Maharashtra or rap in Hindi about a city that has not yet made space for you, the infrastructure exists, the mentorship exists, the distribution exists. What Aumora offers is not just a deal. It is a genuine creative home.

THE FOUNDING VISION

"We did not build Samarya Creation to be a media company. We built it to be a movement, one that puts India's creators at the centre of an ecosystem designed to make them thrive. Aumora Music is the part of that movement that speaks directly to the next generation, in their language, their genres, their streets. India's young talent deserves infrastructure that matches their ambition, mentorship that respects their craft, and a platform built to last. That is exactly what we are here to provide."- Sunil Goenka, Chairman, Samarya Creation

"The creator economy in India has been discussed endlessly and built poorly. Too many platforms have been built on the backs of creators without giving them ownership, fair revenue, or a long-term home. Samarya Creation was founded to change that equation and Aumora Music is the clearest proof of that commitment. When you put real capital behind real talent, give them the infrastructure to grow, and build a label whose first principle is that the artist comes first, the results will speak for themselves."- Narendra Ruia, Vice Chairman, Samarya Creation

THE AUMORA MUSIC ROADMAP: 2026-2032

Aumora Music is conceived as a long-term institution, not a launch moment. Its roadmap through 2032 is built across three pillars.Music Publishing & Licensing forms the commercial foundation. The label targets a catalogue of 500+ originals by 2028, with sync licensing spanning OTT platforms, Bollywood productions, and advertising campaigns. International publishing relationships with PPL will extend Aumora's rights architecture globally. Powered by PDL's infrastructure, transparent royalty reporting, YouTube Content ID protection, and CallerTune and CRBT monetisation across telecom platforms - every format of consumption becomes a revenue stream for the label's artists.

Live Performances & Aumora Live IP takes the label from streaming to stage. A branded independent concert format will tour eight Indian metro cities, with festival circuit ambitions including NH7, Echoes of Earth, and Lollapalooza India. International diaspora markets including UAE, UK, and North America are built into the roadmap from year two, with livestream concert formats extending every live moment to audiences who cannot be in the room.

Artist Development & Co-Creation is the pillar that defines what kind of label Aumora truly is. An in-house studio open to independent musicians. Structured mentorship connecting emerging artists with established composers. Aumora Charts, a proprietary discovery platform designed to surface talent before the algorithms do. Ten new artist signings targeted annually. And co-creation embedded into every partnership from day one, because Aumora is not in the business of signing artists. It is in the business of building them.

Samara Creation - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WWeEu4L7KgK1Qi0fpVdmCGHNJjPI2jCc/view?usp=drive_web

Aumora Music - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1TUKaT57qajiWNjMbF8A3RoEwJqyHLtT7?usp=sharing

ABOUT SAMARYA CREATIONSamarya Creation is India's first integrated creator-first company, combining a multi-IP content production house, a creator economy platform, and an esports gaming infrastructure under a single roof. Founded by Managing Director Manoj Agarwal, Chairman Sunil Goenka, Vice Chairman Narendra Ruia, and Joint MD Vikas Agarwal, Samarya operates across six verticals: Curtain Call, Money Ki Baat Alpa Ke Saath, Sameer Ka Safarnama, Katha Mantra, ARENAX Esports, and Aumora Music. Built on the principles of integrity over exploitation, community over corporations, and proof over promises, Samarya's 2032 roadmap targets six verticals, three countries, and 50+ brand partners. Content is live across YouTube and Instagram, with confirmed partnerships including Balaji Telefilms and conversations in progress with leading OTT platforms and broadcasters.

ABOUT AUMORA MUSICAumora Music is an independent, artist-first music label under Samarya Creation, led by founding partner Sameer Anjaan and powered by Managing Partner, Neil Gandhi and Niraj Vishwakarma. With 19 tracks live on 150+ global platforms and 150+ originals in production, the label's catalogue spans Bollywood, devotional, folk, children's music, rap, and contemporary pop, built for every kind of Indian listener, across every stage of life. Its roster of emerging artists includes Jaexellejay, with new voices added across genres through a co-creation model that puts the artist at the centre of every partnership. Aumora is built on one conviction: that music must mean something, and that the songwriter, not the algorithm, is its spine.

MediaContact: Usha Rachael Thomas | Director, MarCom - Samarya Creation, Aumora Music & ArenaX | +91 98213 82227 | +971 509058213 I usha.thomas@samaryamedia.com

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