New Delhi/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14: Samskara, one of India's fastest-growing tech-enabled spiritual services platforms, today announced its official expansion into Hyderabad, marking the start of its pan-India and global growth journey. Following a successful first year in Delhi, the platform has rapidly emerged as a trusted brand in a fragmented industry ripe for disruption. The Indian religious services industry, valued at over $56B with minimal technology penetration, represents a vast untapped market. Notably, this sector has witnessed over a tenfold surge in investment since 2023, reflecting growing investor confidence in tech-driven spiritual solutions.

Since its launch, Samskara has served over 5,000 patrons, partnered with more than 1,000 verified pandits and purohits, and conducted over 7,000 rituals, ceremonies, and pilgrimages. With 450% average month-on-month revenue growth and more than 30% repeat customer rate, the platform is poised to lead India's next big services category.

"We built Samskara to bridge devotion and delivery," shares Samskara's founder. "The spiritual services space is fragmented and inconsistent. By combining deep cultural respect with execution excellence, we are creating a trusted platform for families and pilgrims. Bootstrapped and cashflow positive, we are now ready to scale this model across India and globally."

"While all current start-up investments are happening in the direction of virtual remote and digital faith tech services, which provide little to no fulfilment and are not rewarding spiritually or psychologically, Samskara is an effort towards delivering authentic, in-person and culturally rooted spiritual & religious experiences." the team added.

Samskara has been entirely bootstrapped by a group of high-net-worth Indian and NRIs, who collectively bring leadership experience across Tech Sales, Operations, Chartered Accountants and MBA Finance, Sales and Marketing, and HR consultants. This leadership team, with a collective experience of over 125+ Years, have built Samskara to achieve cash flow positivity within the first year of operations, demonstrating that Spirituality and scale can coexist.

Samskara has got it down to a playbook that allows them to rapidly replicate expansion. They have plans to expand in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Tier-II cities in the next 12-18 months. Product investments include multi-language support, deep tech AI integrations, corporate/NRI portals, and loyalty scale-up, alongside strategic partnerships with temples and NRI organizations.

Today Samskara's core offerings include four pillars of spiritual services -- Puja Services which include religious & authentic rituals performed by verified & vetted pandits with curated samagri, ensuring authentic vedic experiences; Temple Concierge Services for hassle-free pilgrimage planning with darshan bookings, travel, accommodations, and local facilitation across Char Dham, Gaya, Ujjain, Haridwar, Trimbakeshwar, Ayodhaya, Varanasi to name a few; Community Event Services for end-to-end execution of festivals, celebrations, and large-scale spiritual gatherings; and Astro Consultancy for personalized astrology, Vastu services, Ayurveda, Yogic practices and spiritual guidance amongst others via in-person and online consultations.

Samskara's strategy blends authenticity and execution excellence with digital convenience and lean operations. They offer a strictly verified network of spiritual practitioners who are trained, vetted, and reviewed for quality The company also manages end-to-end ritual logistics, from preparation to follow-up, ensuring peace of mind for families. A smart tech-backbone of app & web bookings with integrated CRM that allows for real-time scheduling and secure payments. Lastly, Samskara has launched India's first loyalty-driven spiritual services model, encouraging repeat usage and referrals.

Additionally, Samskara works closely with the Vendors and Spiritual Workforce for upliftment and impact - doubling pandit earnings by providing predictable assignments, digital visibility, consolidated payments, and skill training. This creates sustainable livelihoods and raises service standards for India's spiritual workforce.

Why Investors Should Care

Traction & Validation

* 450% Avg. MoM Revenue Growth → Scalable, profitable model* 30% Repeat Customers → Strong product-market fit & loyalty* Bootstrapped & Cashflow Positive → Growth without external capital* Profitable Operations → Lean model already delivering margins* Proven Adoption → Success in 2 major regions with phenomenal uptake

Market & Opportunity

* $56B+ Indian Spiritual Services Market → Largely untapped, minimal tech penetration* 10x Growth in Investments Since 2023 → Sector gaining rapid VC attention* Global Expansion Path → Strong NRI demand for organized spiritual services

Differentiation & Moat

* Deep-Tech Roadmap → Creating a defensible moat in faith-tech* Lean, Replicable & Scalable Ops → Tech reduces touchpoints, ensures seamless CX* Playbook for Expansion → Ready to scale across India & diaspora markets

Team & Governance

* 125+ Years Collective Experience → Founders with expertise in Sales, Ops, Finance, Marketing, Legal, HR* Singapore-based NRIs & HNIs → Strong global perspective and network* Growth-Focused Capital Use → 100% funds for scaling, none to founders' pockets

For collaborations and investor queries, please write to founders.office@samskara.app

Web: https://samskara.app/

