Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Co. plans to unveil its new tri-fold phone at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju later in October 2025, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The tri-fold phone adopts a form factor that folds twice into three panels, which is designed to bridge the gap between smartphone and tablet.

"The outer display is about 6.5 inches, similar to the Galaxy Fold series, and expands to about 10 inches when fully opened. Samsung received KC certification for the model in August, and production is expected to be limited to tens of thousands of units, with sales concentrated in high-income markets. The device is expected to be priced at more than 3 million won (about USD 2,135) and is anticipated to launch before the end of the year," the report said.

Citing industry analysts, the report said that unveiling the new device at the APEC summit is aimed more at strategic symbolism and brand positioning than at large-scale sales. Although Huawei Corp. was the first to introduce a dual-fold phone, Samsung is seen as having stronger capabilities in product completeness, mass production, and global market reach.

The release comes as global smartphone sales remain sluggish. The report analyzes the tri-fold device as part of Samsung's effort to generate new demand. Its fold-out structure, which offers a tablet-sized display with the portability of a smartphone, is seen as well suited for multitasking and for the use of artificial intelligence-based services.

The device incorporates key technologies such as displays, hinges, ultra-thin glass and batteries developed by Samsung and its domestic partners.

"The launch is expected to contribute to the recovery of Samsung's Mobile Experience division as well. The company has emphasized foldables and artificial intelligence-powered smartphones as its two main growth drivers. Its Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, introduced in July, recorded 1.04 million pre-orders in Korea within one week and have posted strong sales in Europe, where the Fold7 sold more than 250,000 units within four weeks, more than double the pace of the Fold6," the report said.

Samsung has also advanced its AI offerings by integrating Google LLC's Gemini into its Galaxy lineup, providing image-editing features and personal assistant services. (ANI)

