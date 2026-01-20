New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has deputed 22 more Roll Observers across states, where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is currently ongoing.

11 of these newly deputed observers have been assigned to West Bengal, taking the total number of Roll Observers in the state to 20.

Meanwhile, Congress workers protested outside the Election Commission's office in Kolkata against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

The protesting Congress workers chanted the slogan "BJP Haaye Haaye, PM Modi Haaye Haaye".

The SIR exercise is ongoing in West Bengal. The deadline to file claims and objections was extended from January 15 to January 19, giving voters extra time to submit their applications (new voter name additions via Form 6, deletions via Form 7, and corrections via Form 8).

Further, hearings on these claims and objections will continue up to February 7. The Final electoral roll for West Bengal will be published on February 14.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the ECI to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The apex court noted that the ECI has issued notices to certain persons described as falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category.

Thus, with a view to enabling persons included in the category, the Court issued a direction to display the names of such persons at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices.

The court also asked the state government to provide adequate manpower to the ECI and the State Election Commission to entertain the documents and objections and to adhere to the hearing process for persons likely to be affected. In this regard, directions shall be issued by the ECI/State Government for the deployment of adequate personnel. (ANI)

