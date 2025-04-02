NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], April 2: Sanfort Group celebrates fifteen years of making a meaningful impact in the field of early childhood education. Over the years, it has earned a reputation for its leadership and dedication in providing a strong foundation for young learners and empowering them to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Sanfort's journey from a single preschool to over 250 branches across India and neighboring countries is truly inspiring. With over 90,000 children nurtured and 10,000 new enrollments every year, Sanfort is shaping bright futures. The brand aims to expand to 500 branches by 2029, continuing its mission of providing top-notch early childhood education. Sanfort has set high standards by blending traditional learning methods with modern technology, fostering creativity, innovation, and analytical thinking in young minds. This unique approach has made Sanfort a leader in preschool education, both in India and beyond.

Sanfort's success is due to the tireless efforts and dedication of its founders Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor. Their vision has played an important role in blending the best practices from conventional teaching with the latest technologies and inventions that offer children a well-rounded and complete education.

Discussing the success story of the brand, Dr. S.K. Rathor, Founder and Chairman of Sanfort, added, "While we celebrate 15 years of our journey, we take pride in growing immensely, yet fulfilling our vision to offer world-class early childhood education. Our journey has been guided by our passion for empowering young minds. We have equally made sure that they are equipped with the skills to excel in the future."

The growth of the institution has been characterised by its relentless commitment to building a supportive atmosphere in which children are able to discover, learn, excel and grow on their own. Sanfort's curriculum, based on a combination of active play and guided learning, is built on the belief that young children learn most effectively when they are actively participating in entertaining, dynamic, and relevant experiences. This philosophy also stimulates the love for learning and encourages children to develop all the essential skills of life like problem-solving, communication and teamwork.

Sanfort has also been a pioneer in launching progressive educational programs that extend beyond books. With an immense focus on developing the emotional and social aspects of the children, Sanfort provides each child with the necessary tools to gain confidence, strength, and compassion. The organisation has recognised the value of an integrated growth that addresses not only academic success, but also emotional quotient, along with creative development and physical growth.

Another landmark in the history of Sanfort has been its capacity to evolve and accommodate the shifts in the education landscape. In a fast-changing world, Sanfort has also adopted the latest technology to advance its teaching methodology and provide a rewarding learning experience to children. The addition of technology tools and resources to its school curriculum has made it possible for the teachers as well as the children to interact and learn through interactive and experiential methods, thereby making learning more vibrant and inclusive.

Sanfort has always taken the lead in delivering new and innovative learning styles to very young children. After launching the Touch 'n' Learn technology in India, which helped transform the nature of learning from passive to active participation, Sanfort is now positioned to take its next big step forward. It will be the first preschool brand in Asia to offer the world-renowned International Baccalaureate (IB) Curriculum for early childhood education. This exciting venture demonstrates Sanfort's commitment to providing children with an exceptional start in life using an educational model with international best practices. Sanfort's aim is not only to offer children an education but to educate children to use their imaginations, become problem solvers, and create a lifelong appreciation of learning.

Kavita Rathor, the Founder Director of Sanfort, said, "The last 15 years have been an evolving experience for us. Sanfort's emphasis has always been on providing a well-rounded learning environment that fosters creativity, emotional growth and intellectual curiosity in young children. Looking ahead, we aim to define the future of education and shape the next generation of thinkers and leaders."

Always aspiring to innovate and deliver quality education to young minds, Sanfort persists to revolutionize early childhood education and equip children with all the required tools to unlock their full potential.

SANFORT - The U. K. Concept Preschool Chain is the brain child of Eminent Educationist couple Dr. S. K. Rathor & Mrs. Kavita Rathor. They started their first preschool in 1999 with a bouquet of attraction, concepts and role play models for tiny tots based on the 'play-way' methodology or 'learning by doing'. Its curriculum involves effective, time-tested elements of traditional learning infused with cutting-edge technology resources, which bridges the learning gap. The curriculum is crafted in the hexagram of the 'Core Value Circle' which helps children in the Refinement of their senses, Gross Motor Development, Creative Development, Social development, Psychological - Personality Development and Practical life care for Self, Others and the Environment.

Website: www.sanfortschools.com.

