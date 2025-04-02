San Francisco, April 2: Google is rumoured to be working on a Gemini AI chatbot for kids. The kid-friendly Gemini version may be launched soon; however, there is no update from the tech giant. Google has already launched its most capable artificial intelligence models that can talk, do research, and generate reports. They have powerful reasoning capabilities and also offer image creation and help users with day-to-day tasks.

Currently, all the AI models are available for adults and teenagers across the world. They can easily access these models without worrying about giving wrong prompts or answers that are wrong or improper to some age. However, that could change if Google launched the Gemini AI Cha without parental guidance.

Google Gemini for Kids Expected to Launch?

Google's Gemini is a capable model for handling different types of complex tasks, such as reasoning, coding, summarising text, conversing, visual reasoning, handling math problems, and much more. The Gemini AI chatbot can help kids with their homework or solve difficult math problems and assist them in learning hard-to-understand concepts.

Reports said that Google regularly rolled out kid-friendly features in the Gemini chatbot and optimised specific experiences for children and their parents. However, a code string was reportedly spotted on the Google app's 16.12.39 version of Android, mentioning a welcome screen for kid users along with a description and key features.

Reports said that Google might be working on a "Gemini for Kids" version, which would help create stories, homework, schoolwork, and other features related to study and education. Although Gemini can help, the kid-friendly Gemini version could be optimised with better safeguards and answers tailoring the kids' mindset.

According to the reports, Google has already introduced strict content policies for teens, which prevents them from accessing inappropriate material. After the tech giant launched Google Wallet for kids, the Gemini app for kids could be the next move.

