NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: BHADRA Group, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, has been recognized as one of the 'Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025' by Outlook Group. The recognition was conferred at a grand ceremony held at New Delhi recently. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders who are redefining India's urban landscape through innovation, vision, and transformative leadership.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Family Ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Celebrations in Gujarat Tomorrow (See Pic).

The accolade underscores BHADRA Group's commitment to design excellence, ethical business practices, and customer-centric development. Under the leadership of Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, the company has built a strong reputation for creating high-quality, contemporary living spaces that embody both aesthetic appeal and long-term value.

Commenting on the recognition, Sarveshaa SB, Chairman & Managing Director, BHADRA Group, said, "It is an honour to be recognised among India's 'Young Game Changers'. This acknowledgment reflects BHADRA's core philosophy that uncompromising quality and design innovation must guide every endeavour we undertake. Our vision is to lead the transformation of Indian real estate, setting new benchmarks that define its future. This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication of the BHADRA team and reinforces our unwavering commitment to creating living spaces that embody trust, excellence, and lasting value."

Also Read | India Beat Australia to Enter ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final! Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine as Women in Blue Set Up Summit Clash vs South Africa.

In the highly competitive Bengaluru real estate market, BHADRA Group stands out for its process-driven approach, on-time project delivery, and transparent practices. The company's projects are distinguished by their architectural precision, structural integrity, and thoughtful integration of sustainability and functionality.

Being honoured among 'Young Game Changers of Indian Realty 2025' further cements BHADRA Group's position as a forward-looking real estate pioneer, dedicated to setting new benchmarks of quality and innovation in the Indian realty sector.

BHADRA Group is a Bengaluru-based, fully integrated real estate company committed to redefining urban living through design excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a strong presence in the city's Central Business District, the Group is known for its ultra-luxury residential developments that blend elegance, functionality, and enduring value. Backed by a debt-free foundation and a proven track record of delivering over 2.7 million sq. ft. of premium spaces, BHADRA continues to set new benchmarks in quality and customer trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)