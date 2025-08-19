PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, one of Chennai's leading EPC players specialising in integrated infrastructure solutions, has announced the receipt of four new project orders with a combined value of ₹366.07 Cr (including GST). These wins reinforce the company's reputation as a trusted partner for largescale industrial, FMCG and footwear clients, while strengthening its order book and visibility for the coming quarters.

Order 1 Landmark project for Reliance Consumer Products Limited

- Client: Reliance Consumer Products Limited, subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and producer of CAMPA Cola beverages

- Contract Value: ₹338.36 Cr (including GST)

- Scope of Work: Execution of Civil and PEB works

- Execution Timeline: February 2026

Order 2 Project with Komatsu India Private Limited (Japan Based)

- Client: Komatsu India Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global construction and mining equipment leader

- Contract Value: ₹10.37 Cr (including GST)

- Scope of Work: Civil works for construction of a canteen building

- Execution Timeline: January 2026

Order 3 New contract from Freetrend Industrial India Private Limited (Taiwan Based)

- Client: Freetrend Industrial India Pvt Ltd, part of Dean Shoes Group (Taiwan), manufacturers of adidas footwear

- Contract Value: ₹4.95 Cr (including GST)

- Scope of Work: Execution of Electrical works

- Execution Timeline: March 2026

Order 4 New contract with Karaikal Iyangars Foods Limited

- Client: Karaikal Iyangars Foods Limited, a regional player in food processing

- Contract Value: ₹12.39 Cr (including GST)

- Scope of Work: Execution of Civil, MEP and PEB works

- Execution Timeline: March 2026

With the addition of these four contracts, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's order book has risen to ₹1201.59 Cr(excluding GST), scheduled for execution over the next 8 to 10 months. The company also continues to build a robust pipeline of opportunities, with ₹11,393 Cr worth of active bids and a targeted win rate of 12 to 15%.

These order wins highlight the company's ability to serve marquee names across diverse sectors including beverages, construction equipment, footwear, and food processing. They also strengthen Sathlokhar Synergys' positioning as a fast growing EPC partner with strong execution capabilities and long term growth visibility.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "We are delighted to have secured these prestigious projects across diverse industries, further reinforcing the trust that leading organisations place in our integrated EPC capabilities. These assignments come with challenging timelines and critical responsibilities, and our team is fully committed to delivering them with precision, efficiency and the highest standards of quality and safety.

With these wins, our order book has strengthened to over ₹1201.59 Cr (excluding GST), providing healthy visibility for the coming months. This growth reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in India's evolving infrastructure landscape and opens new opportunities for us to deepen our presence across multiple sectors while contributing to the country's broader industrial and economic development."

