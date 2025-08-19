Ghaziabad, August 19: In an attempt to avoid hitting a stray dog, a 25-year-old IAS aspirant and UP police sub-inspector (SI) Richa Sachan tragically lost her life in a road accident early Monday, August 18, in Ghaziabad. She was returning home to Mahendra Enclave around 2 AM after completing her patrol duty at the Shastri police chowki. Near Karta Chowk in Kavi Nagar, Sachan swerved her Royal Enfield Bullet to avoid the animal but collided with a speeding Maruti WagonR.

Sachan was riding at around 50 km/hour and wearing a helmet when the accident occurred, reported The Times of India. Another sub-inspector, following behind, witnessed the collision and immediately alerted the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead due to severe head and hand injuries. The incident occurred barely 200 metres from the Shastri police chowki, where she had been recently posted. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the WagonR driver fled the scene after the collision, leaving the car behind. The Kavi Nagar police have registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) based on a complaint filed by Sachan’s brother. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the sequence of events and are working to trace the fleeing driver. Ghaziabad: High-Speed Car Rams Into Main Gate of Private Society, Security Guard Injured; Video of Shocking Incident Goes Viral.

Sachan, originally from Kanpur, had joined the UP Police in 2023 and completed her training at the Police Training School in Meerut. Known for her passion for motorcycles, she had owned the Bullet for nearly two years and had survived a previous road accident in December. Her father, Rambabu, said she was preparing for the IAS exam and was due to marry next year.

