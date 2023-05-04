New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/PNN): Saviour education abroad has yet again proved its academic supremacy in English proficiency test training, where 5 out of six books written by them are currently riding Amazon's best-seller Chart. These books are printed and Published by CL Educate Ltd.

Talking about books, Mitesh Malhotra, Managing Director of Saviour education abroad, told us that these books had been prepared by considering the level of English of TIER 2 and TIER 3 cities where a majority of the students are studying in state board English. Therefore, these books are self-explanatory and prepare students with the basics.

These books are one each for Reading, Writing, Speaking and Listening modules, and a Grammar and Aviator book.

In these books, each question type has been dedicated a different chapter, wherein the commonality of the question, its explanation along with examples, strategies, tips and tricks, practice exercises, Do's and don'ts of the particular question type, common problems faced by the students accompanied by its solutions have been mentioned.

This unique pattern encapsulates every potential challenge to be faced by a learner. In addition, it provides an integrated approach and testing methodology to ensure the students have a crystal-clear understanding of all the basic concepts and quickly hone their IELTS testing.

Our accomplished and skilled workforce has integrated their best practices contemplating each student's learning curve, thus assisting them in achieving the desired result.

He has also added that they are also coming up with a unique question-based Practice test Book, which is about to release soon. This book is a compilation of - 5 Unique practice exercises for each module with solutions for writing and speaking.

