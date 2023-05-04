Narasimha Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion by devotees of Lord Narasimha in India. Narasimha was the 4th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on the day of Narasimha Jayanti, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, a half-lion and half-man, to kill Demon Hiranyakashipu. Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which usually falls in April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Narasimha Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Hindus regard this as the day the deity Vishnu assumed his fourth avatar in the form of a ‘man-lion’, known as Narasimha, to kill the oppressive asura king Hiranyakashipu and protect his devotee Prahlad. It is believed that devotees who worship Lord Narsimha will gain victory over evil, get rid of obstacles and negativity and live a happy life. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Buddha Purnima to Mother's Day, List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023 Date

Narasimha Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Narasimha Jayanti 2023 Timings

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time is from 04:27 PM to 07:02 PM on May 4. The puja duration is 2 Hours and 35 minutes.

The Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 11:49 PM on May 3, 2023, and ends at 11:44 PM on May 4, 2023.

Narasimha Jayanti fast is broken the next day after sunrise when Chaturdashi Tithi is over. Parana, which means breaking the fast, is done the next day at an appropriate time. The Parana Time (Time for breaking fast) for Narasimha Jayanti is on May 5 after 6:09 AM.

Significance

The legend of Narasimha represents the victory of knowledge over ignorance and the protection offered by God to his devotees. Narasimha Jayanti has its mention in the Padma Purana and Skanda Purana as Narasimha Chaturdashi. Narasimha has been worshipped in South India for a long time now, with the Pallava dynasty popularising the sect and its practices. Inscriptions have also been found referring to the occasion dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire.

Narasimha Jayanti is primarily observed by Vaishnavas, the adherents of Vishnu. This day is celebrated with great devotion in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Tamil Nadu, where the veneration of Narasimha is popular. On this day, Narasimha and Lakshmi Narasimha temples hold special pujas in honour of the deity during various time periods of the occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).