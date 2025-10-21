SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Symbiosis College of Physiotherapy (SCOP), a premier institution under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is pleased to announce the launch of its new academic session for 2025. The programme introduces a globally aligned physiotherapy curriculum that blends academic rigor with immersive hands-on training, ensuring students are prepared for both national and international healthcare opportunities.

The registration process for the second round of admissions began on 1st October 2025 and will remain open until 22nd October 2025. Interested students can complete their applications online through the SCOP admission portal. The application fee is Rs.1500, while the total first-year fee amounts to ₹3,50,000, inclusive of tuition and a refundable institute deposit. Detailed fee structures are available on the official website: https://scop.siu.edu.in/

Applicants seeking admission to the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) programme at Symbiosis College of Physiotherapy must have completed their 10+2 education in the Science stream with Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, along with their SSC, from a recognised institution. Admission is strictly based on NEET-UG 2025 scores, ensuring merit-based selection. The programme is open to Indian Nationals, NRIs, OCIs, and PIOs. In line with institutional policy, 85% of seats are reserved under the Merit Quota, while the remaining 15% are allocated to the Institutional/Management/Discretionary Quota.

The Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) at SCOP is a five-year undergraduate programme, which includes a one-year compulsory clinical internship as per the guidelines of the National Commission of Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP).The programme emphasizes foundational sciences, clinical reasoning, therapeutic techniques, and professional development, giving students a strong academic base alongside practical expertise. SCOP also focuses on global exposure through student exchanges, international electives, research networks, and conference participation in collaboration with leading partner universities across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The admission process is structured in multiple stages. Candidates must first complete the online application, after which SCOP will publish a merit list based on NEET-UG scores. Shortlisted candidates are then required to report physically with their original documents and fee payment to confirm admission. The step-by-step instructions for applications are as follows:

-Click on 'Register'

-Read all the Instructions carefully and then click on the 'Continue' button to accept the Terms and Conditions

-Fill in the details requested on the page displayed

-After successful registration, you will get an email containing your SCOP 2025 ID and password on your completion click on "Save and Continue"

The refreshed curriculum has been designed to meet international standards in physiotherapy education. A distinctive highlight is the immersive clinical training at the Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) -- a 900-bed multi-speciality hospital equipped with cutting-edge facilities and staffed by experienced clinicians. This collaboration ensures that students acquire real-time clinical expertise and develop confidence in patient care.

Symbiosis College of Physiotherapy invites aspiring physiotherapists to join its globally aligned BPT programme for the 2025-2026 academic session. With a strong focus on clinical training and career readiness, the programme offers students the foundation for a successful future in healthcare. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting https://scop.siu.edu.in/

