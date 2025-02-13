BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 13: This Valentine's Day, The Body Shop is excited to celebrate the season of love that is centered around joy, fun, and freshness. Through the carefully curated collection, the themes of emotional bonds and celebration come to life in the form of "Blooming with Love". With an exquisite range of products that promise to delight your senses and make gifting a thoughtful affair, the gifts of joy include the India-inspired India Edit range, the limited-edition Dewy Bluebell collection and the iconic, timeless, hero British Rose range. So, there's something special for everyone. Whether you're spoiling yourself or finding the perfect gift for someone special, The Body Shop has a range of offerings that take you on a sensorial, vibrant, indulgent, and self-care journey. To make this Valentine's season even more meaningful, The Body Shop is rolling out its Season of Love Offers, available in two exciting phases. The first phase, running from February 1st to 11th and again from February 17th to 28th, brings irresistible deals to customers. With the in-store offer, customers who shop for Rs. 3,999 will receive a Rs. 2,000 voucher. In addition, a special 25% discount on the purchase of both the Face Serum and Skin Defence is available in-store, offering the perfect opportunity to stock up on skincare essentials. For those visiting stores, a range of exciting gifting offers are available: shop for Rs. 3,000 and receive a free Body Yogurt, shop for Rs. 4,000 and get a Vitamin E Gel Cream, shop for Rs. 5,000 and take home a free Body Butter, or shop for Rs. 6,000 and get a Vitamin C Moisturizer. The second phase of offers, running from February 12th to 16th, features exclusive Valentine's Day discounts. Online shoppers can enjoy upto 50% on most-loved treats, making it the ideal time to pick up a thoughtful present for a loved one. The Dewy Bluebell Range: Ring the bell of love with a refreshing gift for the senses The limited-edition Dewy Bluebell range is a new addition this Valentine's Day, offering an indulgent experience with a refreshing aquatic fragrance. Whether you're treating yourself or someone special, this collection promises to pamper with luxurious formulas and sustainable ingredients.

- Dewy Bluebell Shower Cream: The silky-smooth formula cleanses, moisturises, and pampers the skin, leaving behind delicate notes of bergamot, hyacinth, and cashmere. Made with Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico, it comes in a 250ml bottle made from 100% recycled plastic. Available for Rs. 595.

- Dewy Bluebell Body Butter: This luxurious body butter offers up to 96 hours of hydration, leaving skin soft, supple, and moisturised. Infused with the dreamy scent of bluebells, it's perfect for dry skin without any greasiness. Packaged in a 100% recyclable tub, it's available in 200ml for Rs. 1695.

- Dewy Bluebell Hand Cream: A lightweight, non-greasy, fast-absorbing hand cream, perfect for nourishing skin on the go. Its aquatic bluebell scent evokes the freshness of woodland walks in the sunshine. Enriched with CFT shea butter from Ghana, this hand cream comes in a travel-friendly 30ml tube for Rs. 595.

The India Edit by The Body Shop: A Celebration of India's Botanical Heritage The India Edit range by The Body Shop is a tribute to India's rich botanical heritage, featuring iconic ingredients like Lotus, Hibiscus, Pomegranate, and Black Grape. With Shower Gels, Body Lotions, and Body Mists crafted using over 90% natural ingredients, the collection is vegan, paraben-free, and dermatologically tested. Each product offers a sensorial experience with IFRA-certified fragrances, from the calming notes of Lotus to the refreshing vibrancy of Hibiscus. Customers can visit The Body Shop's gifting stations to explore The India Edit range and create customised gift boxes. By selecting their favourites, they can craft thoughtful, personalised gifts that reflect the beauty and tradition of India's flora. The range starts at INR 395. The Body Shop's Iconic British Rose range

Indulge in the delicate scent of hand-picked roses with The Body Shop's British Rose range, crafted with real rose extract, Community Fair Trade ingredients, and sustainable packaging.

- British Rose Shower Gel (250ML, Rs. 495) - A refreshing, 92% natural origin gel-to-foam cleanser with rose extract and aloe vera, leaving skin soft and delicately scented. 100% recycled plastic bottle.

- British Rose Body Butter (200ML, Rs. 1,495) - A rich 96-hour moisturizer with rose extract, shea butter, and sesame seed oil, keeping skin deeply nourished. Recyclable packaging.

- British Rose Body Yogurt (200ML, Rs. 1,095) - A fast-absorbing, 48-hour hydration gel-cream with almond milk and shea butter, perfect for damp skin. 100% recycled plastic jar.

- British Rose Hand Cream (30ML, Rs. 495) - A lightweight, fast-absorbing hand cream enriched with British rose essence for silky-soft hands on the go.

- British Rose Eau de Toilette (100ML, Rs. 1,795) - A fresh floral fragrance with notes of rose, musk, and bergamot. Vegan-certified, 42% recycled glass bottle.

- British Rose Cleansing Face & Body Bar (100G, Rs. 345) - A 90% natural origin soap bar with shea butter, gently cleansing while keeping skin soft. 100% recyclable paper packaging.

- British Rose Shower Scrub (200ML, Rs. 1,495) - A gentle exfoliator that buffs away dead skin for a radiant glow, leaving behind a floral scent. Recyclable packaging.

- British Rose Lotion-To-Milk (200ML, Rs. 1,295) - A 72-hour lightweight moisturizer that transforms into a milky texture for soft, hydrated skin. 30% recycled plastic tube.

Experience hydration, indulgence, and sustainability--all in the timeless scent of British Rose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)