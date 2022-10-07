Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading with a loss of around 200 points in the afternoon session on Friday dragged by heavy selling pressure in auto and banking stocks amid subdued global sentiments.

The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 180.44 points or 0.31 per cent down at 58,041.66 points at 1.43 pm against its previous day's close at 58,222.10 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the red at 58,092.56 points and slipped to a low of 57,851.15 points. The Sensex briefly turned positive in the morning session rising to a high of 58,231.20 points.

The Sensex is trading in the red after two consecutive sessions of rally. The Sensex had gained 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 53.40 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 17,278.40 points against its previous day's close at 17,331.80 points.

The Nifty had jumped by 57.50 points or 0.33 per cent on Thursday.

Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 1.75 per cent to Rs 1234.45. State Bank of India dipped 1.72 per cent to Rs 528. UltraTech Cement slumped 1.35 per cent to Rs 6200.05. TCS dipped 1.19 per cent to Rs 3067.70.

ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ITC, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank were among the major Sensex losers.

Eleven of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the positive.

Titan surged 4.99 per cent to Rs 2723.05. Maruti Suzuki jumped 1.09 per cent to Rs 8797.10.

Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries Limited, IndusInd Bank and NTPC were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

