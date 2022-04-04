Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged 1202.71 points on Monday led by the merger announcement between HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank.

The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 1202.71 points or 2.03 per cent to 60,479.40 points at 10 am.

Also Read | RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 12.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange rose 354.65 points or 2.01 per cent to 18,025.10 points.

Meanwhile, shares of HDFC and HDFC rallied 13.57 per cent to Rs 2783.60 at 10 am, while HDFC Bank traded 9.74 per cent higher at Rs 1654.20. (ANI)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Political Unrest: 36-Hour Curfew Lifted With Public Transport Resuming Normal Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)