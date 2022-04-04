Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 05, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs RCB Dream11 team prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions for making the fantasy playing XI. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Emerging as the new favourites, Rajasthan Royals till now have won back-to-back matches in IPL 2022 and are on the top of the points table at number one. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore after losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first game, bounced back and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by displaying some commendable bowling. RR will be fancying their third consecutive win while RCB will be keen to break their winning streak. IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Joins RCB As A Replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Anuj Rawat (RCB) are our wicket-keepers of the Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Virat Kohli (RCB), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR) can be taken as batters.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR) could be your pick for all-rounders.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Harshal Patel (RCB) are our bowlers.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Riyan Parag (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) could be named as the captain of your RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team while as Jos Buttler (RR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

