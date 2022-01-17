Mumbai [India], January 17 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices rose on Monday with Sensex gaining 98 points and Nifty soared past 18,300 points mark on the back of good buying support in Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Wipro and NTPC.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 61,321.00 points at 11.54 am, which is 97.97 points or 0.16 per cent higher from its previous session's close at 61,223.03 points.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Earlier the Sensex opened marginally down at 61,219.64 points and fell to a low of 61,107.60 points in the morning trade. The Sensex touched a high of 61,385.48 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 18,306.90 points, which is 0.28 per cent or 51.15 points higher from its previous session's close at 18,255.75 points.

Also Read | Pandit Birju Maharaj Dies at 83: From Kaahe Chhed Mohe to Mohe Rang Do Laal, Bollywood Dance Sequences Choreographed by the Legend That Will Forever Remain Iconic.

The Nifty also opened in the negative at 18,235.65 points and touched a low of 18,228.75 points. The Nifty later made a smart recovery and soared past 18,300 points mark.

Maruti Suzuki surged 2.84 per cent to Rs 8312. TCS soared 1.44 per cent to Rs 4026.50. NTPC jumped 1.29 per cent to Rs 137.05.

Reversing the last week's plunge, Wipro was trading 1.23 per cent higher at Rs 647.65.

Other major Sensex gainers were: State Bank of India 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 513.85; ITC 1.03 per cent higher at Rs 224.90; Hindustan Unilever 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 2388.40 and Bharti Airtel 0.94 per cent higher at Rs 727.50.

HCL Technologies slumped 5.39 per cent to Rs 1255.45 due to disappointing Q3 results. The company's net profit declined 13.6 per cent to Rs 3,442 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22,

Other major Sensex losers were: Axis Bank 1.30 per cent down at Rs 712.20; HDFC Bank 0.88 per cent down at Rs 1531.65; Tata Steel 0.65 per cent down at Rs 1205.50; Titan 0.50 per cent down at Rs 2578.95 and Sun Pharma 0.46 per cent down at Rs 856.30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)