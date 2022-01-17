Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC lock horns in what is expected to be a riveting battle in the Indian Super League 2021-22. The match, which starts at 7:30 pm, would be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Both clubs have a very good chance of making it to the top spot with a win in this fixture. Jamshedpur are better-placed on the points table (2nd) and a win would help them dethrone league leaders Kerala Blasters with a two-point lead. But with the outbreak of COVID-19 within several ISL camps there remains a chance that the game gets called off, especially with a report on Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle stating that his side has not trained for the past few days as they have quarantined themselves when few players had high temperatures. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated: Kerala Blasters FC Continue to Dominate Team Standings After FC Goa & NorthEast United Draw

Nonetheless, if the game goes through, it promises to be nothing short of a cracker. Hyderabad FC, one of the most improved sides in the competition would eye a return to winning ways. Jamshedpur FC on the other hand, might include new signing striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, who would definitely add some firepower to their attack. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on January 17, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

