Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Tide®, the World's No. 1* detergent brand, has announced an iconic new partnership as it continues its history of delighting consumers with superior laundry solutions. The last decade has witnessed Tide's commitment to innovation through a host of initiatives, including the launch of new wash care solutions like Tide Matic Liquid and Tide PODS. At the core of Tide's promise is the dedication to irresistibly delight consumers. Recognizing the significant shifts in consumer habits, from evolving wardrobes, food consumption habits, stain incidents to changing lifestyles, Tide is relentlessly focused on the consumer needs for upgraded laundry solutions. In response to these changes, the NEW and IMPROVED Tide, equipped with boosted magnets, is designed to effectively tackle deep-seated stains like tea, coffee, oils & gravy, ensuring an outstanding clean. This advanced formula not only removes tough stains but ensures your garments maintain a long-lasting freshness. Tide has been engineered with cleaning chemistry tailor made for both hand wash and machine conditions, ensuring your garments are cared for with exceptional whiteness and freshness.

In this endeavor, Tide an iconic brand, has chosen to partner with another beloved Indian figure, Shah Rukh Khan, uniting in a joint commitment to delight fans and consumers. King Khan's relentless pursuit of perfection and undeniable excellence serves as the cornerstone of Tide's consumer promise. The NEW and IMPROVED Tide brings this shared commitment to life through a memorable new campaign.

At the heart of this transformative launch, lies a captivating partnership with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar has joined Tide India, as a brand ambassador to endorse Tide as the 'asli/real SRK - Stain Removal King'. Speaking on the partnership, King Khan said, "This collaboration with Tide is not just about endorsing a brand; it's about a shared commitment to perfection and the relentless pursuit of excellence. I am glad to have joined in this first-of-its-kind partnership and recommend Tide as the 'asli/real SRK'. Tide's New and Improved performance and its ability to remove stains will delight consumers on their laundry needs."

Link to the brand film - youtu.be/5k8OdYc-320?si=rTEqM2H6Q_9bdkKj

Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India; and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India spoke on this new partnership: "P&G, home to the world's no 1* detergent brand, is committed to solving everyday consumer needs with superiority that drives brand preference. We're delighted with the partnership with Shah Rukh Khan and his endorsement of the New and Improved Tide as the Stain Removal King. Tide, the world's number one detergent brand, is focused on offering laundry solutions that delight consumers every day where it matters most. In this continued endeavor, we're thrilled that Tide has upgraded to remove deep-seated stains and offer an outstanding clean on the toughest stains. We are delighted to have SRK recommend Tide as the 'asli/real SRK - Stain Removal King' to consumers and fans across the country."

P&G serves consumers in India with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Vicks ®, Ariel®, Tide®, Whisper®, Olay®, Gillette®, AmbiPur®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Oral-B®, Head & Shoulders®, Herbal Essences® and Old Spice®. Please visit in.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G India and its brands.

Tide is the laundry detergent brand from the house of Procter & Gamble (P&G). In the 1930s, when scientist David Byerly, wanted to develop the world's first heavy-duty laundry detergent under Project X, Tide was born. Tide introduced Indian households to the global standard of laundry solutions over two decades ago. Over the years, Tide has consistently come up with pioneering, innovative solutions including the efficient and convenient Tide PODS®, liquids and washing powder that remove stubborn stains from even tough spots like collars and cuffs and leave the clothes smelling and looking fresh.

*Source Euromintor International, Home Care 2023 Ed, retail volume (Tonnes), 2022 data"

**Based on product benchmarking study of 300+ consumers, where Tide was found to remove stains successfully more often, dramatization of cleaning benefit

