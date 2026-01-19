Mumbai, January 19: The gold rate in India witnessed a slight upward trend on Monday, January 19, 2026, as markets opened for the new trading week. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, the price for 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately INR 1,43,770 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at INR 1,31,790. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad.

Domestic gold rates are currently mirroring the global trend where spot gold is trading near the USD 2,050 per ounce mark. Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators from the US and central bank commentary for clues on interest rate trajectories.

Gold Rate Today, January 19, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Mumbai INR 1,31,790 INR 1,43,770 Chennai INR 1,28,890 INR 1,39,640 Ahmedabad INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Kolkata INR 1,31,790 INR 1,43,770 Bengaluru INR 1,31,790 INR 1,43,770 Hyderabad INR 11,31,790 INR 1,43,770 Jaipur INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Pune INR 1,31,800 INR 1,43,780 Noida INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Gurugram INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Ghaziabad INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Lucknow INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Bhopal INR 1,31,850 INR 1,43,830 Jodhpur INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920 Srinagar INR 1,30,940 INR 1,43,920

Factors Affecting Gold Rates Today

Several factors contribute to the daily changes in gold rates. Apart from the international price of gold (XAU/USD), the primary driver in India is the import duty and the GST (Goods and Services Tax). Currently, a 3% GST is applied to the final value of the gold jewelry, which, combined with making charges, results in a higher final price for the end consumer.

Additionally, central bank policies and interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve play a massive role. When interest rates are expected to stay high, gold, a non-interest-bearing asset, often faces pressure. However, in the current geopolitical climate, gold remains a preferred "haven" for many Indian households.

