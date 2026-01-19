Jhansi, January 19: In a grim incident that has shocked the local community, a retired railway employee in Jhansi allegedly murdered his live-in partner, attempted to incinerate her body in a metal trunk, and disposed of the remains in a nearby river. The police have launched an investigation after discovering charred bone fragments and ash following a tip-off from a suspicious witness. The accused, identified as Ram Singh Parihar, a retired railway worker with two wives, had reportedly been living with 35-year-old Preeti for some time. According to police reports, the murder took place on or around January 8.

To conceal the crime, Parihar allegedly packed Preeti’s body into a large metal trunk. He then purchased a significant amount of firewood, claiming it was needed to stay warm during the winter. Using the wood to mask the smell and smoke of the burning remains, he allegedly cremated the body inside the container before dumping the ashes and bone fragments into a river. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters for Not Wearing Burqa, Buries Them in 7-Foot-Deep Pit at Home in Shamli.

The plot began to unravel when Parihar attempted to transport the heavy, blue metal trunk to the house of his second wife, Geeta. A loader driver hired for the task grew suspicious of the trunk’s extreme weight and the erratic behavior of Parihar’s son, who was assisting with the move. The driver alerted the authorities, leading to an interception by police. Upon inspecting the trunk, officials discovered charred human remains and coal-like residue. Forensic teams have since collected these samples for DNA profiling and further analysis to confirm the victim's identity.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was triggered by a prolonged financial dispute. Statements from the suspect’s second wife indicate that the relationship between Parihar and Preeti had become increasingly strained. Parihar reportedly claimed that Preeti had been demanding large sums of money and that he had already paid her several lakhs before deciding to "resolve" the issue permanently. UP Cannibalism Horror: Man Kills Mother and Wife, Eats Their Flesh in Kushinagar.

While the primary suspect, Ram Singh Parihar, remains at large, police have taken his son and another alleged accomplice into custody. A case has been registered based on the forensic evidence recovered and a formal complaint filed by the victim's husband. Authorities are currently conducting raids to apprehend the retired railway worker as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News X), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

