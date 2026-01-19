Conservative influencer Nick Sortor said his camera was stolen in Minneapolis, an incident he says occurred just hours after fellow influencer Jake Lang, who was pardoned for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, claimed he was attacked and stabbed during an anti-ICE protest. Video shared by content creator Cam Higby and later reposted by Nick Sortor appears to show several individuals taking an item from Sortor. At the same time, he is seated in a stationary car. The individuals then run off, enter a vehicle, and drive away. Sortor can be seen exiting the car and attempting to recover his belongings, but is unsuccessful. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later took cognisance of the incident and said they are launching the probe.

Nick Sortor Robbed of USD 1,000 Camera, Dragged On Street by ‘Somali Thugs’; FBI Takes Cognisance

