PNN

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1: A state-of-the-art robotic surgery unit has been installed at KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum for knee replacement surgery. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, unveiled the Robotic Surgery Unit and the KIMSHEALTH Center for Robotic Joint Replacement.

Also Read | NZ vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Cameron Green's Ton Vindicates Selectors' Decision To Stick Him In at No 4, Says Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

"Robotic surgery technology, which brings unparalleled precision and safety to surgical procedures, marks a major milestone in healthcare," stated Dr. Shashi Tharoor. He congratulated KIMSHEALTH for its efforts in providing advanced treatment to the common man.

Dr. M.I Sahadulla, Chairman, and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH in his presidential address, said that the Center for Robotic Joint Replacement has been introduced at a point where the use of technology in healthcare is most needed.

Also Read | Pristyn Care Layoffs: Healthtech Firm Lays Off Around 120 Employees in Restructuring Exercise To Turn Profitable in Financial Year 2024-25.

Bone structure of each patient is unique. This robotic system allows the doctor to analyze the three-dimensional CT images of the patient's bones before surgery and plan the surgery more precisely according to the patient's condition. Additionally, the risk of infection in robotic surgery is significantly low as it employs relatively fewer instruments than conventional surgery.

"With the assistance of this fully robotic technology, patients can quickly return to normal life," remarked Dr. Muhammed Nazeer, Senior Consultant, and Group Coordinator, Department of Orthopedics & Trauma. KIMSHEALTH has also a team with expertise in robotics to ensure all safety measures required during surgery. Eight surgeries have been successfully completed so far, he added.

Dr. G. Vijayaraghavan, Vice Chairman, KIMSHEALTH, and S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, President, Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce, extended their greetings at the event. Dr. Muhammed Nazeer delivered the welcome address, and EM Najeeb, Executive Director, extended the vote of thanks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)