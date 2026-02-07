Milan [Italy], February 7 (ANI): Actress Charlize Theron made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, delivering a message of hope inspired by Nelson Mandela, according to People.

The 50-year-old, appearing in her capacity as a United Nations peace ambassador, addressed the crowd at San Siro Stadium, emphasizing the importance of peace beyond the absence of conflict.

"Athletes, spectators from every corner of the world, this is a message of peace by my beloved countryman Nelson Mandela," Theron said. "Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference," as quoted by People.

She added, "Today, this message seems more relevant than ever. So let these Games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity, our respect for one another, and a resounding call for peace everywhere."

Theron appeared near a symbolic dove on stage, reflecting Olympic Games tradition. The Games have used dove symbols instead of live birds since 1992.

In November 2025, UN Member States adopted the Olympic Truce Resolution for the 2026 Games, ensuring safe passage for athletes and officials while promoting a culture of peace.

Theron, who spent a year living in Milan as a teenager, was joined on stage by notable performers including Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli. The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore also appeared during a segment honoring the history of the Winter Olympics, according to People. (ANI)

