The tenth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup officially commences today, Saturday, 7 February 2026, with a high-profile triple-header across India and Sri Lanka. Co-hosts and defending champions India begin their campaign on home soil, while Pakistan and the West Indies also feature in a jam-packed opening day. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The tournament features 20 teams competing in 55 matches over the next month, culminating in the final on 8 March. With the expansion of the format, every group-stage fixture carries significant weight for Super 8 qualification.

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Saturday, 7 February

The action begins in Colombo before moving to major Indian hubs in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Match Teams Venue Time (IST) Group Match 1 Pakistan vs Netherlands SSC Ground, Colombo 11:00 AM Group A Match 2 West Indies vs Scotland Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:00 PM Group C Match 3 India vs USA Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM Group A

Tournament Favourites India Face USA in Mumbai

Defending champions India enter the tournament with an "aura of invincibility," having won nine successive T20I series. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue will take on the United States at the Wankhede Stadium. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

Despite their status as favourites, India have dealt with minor setbacks on the eve of the opener. Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and there remains uncertainty regarding the fitness of all-rounder Washington Sundar. The USA, meanwhile, showed promising form in their warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and India A, signalling they may not be easy pushovers in Group A.

Pakistan and West Indies Search for Early Momentum

The tournament curtain-raiser features Pakistan against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Pakistan, captained by Salman Agha, enter the competition following a 3-0 series whitewash of Australia. However, they face a high-pressure environment; due to a diplomatic standoff, Pakistan will play their matches exclusively in Sri Lanka.

In the afternoon fixture, two-time champions West Indies face Scotland at Eden Gardens, the site of their 2016 World Cup victory. Scotland enters the tournament as a late replacement for Bangladesh, who withdrew following disagreements with the ICC. The Scots have a history of upsetting the West Indies, having defeated them in the 2022 edition, a result the Caribbean side will be keen to avoid repeating.

