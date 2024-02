VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: Introducing The Indian Alert's 40under40 list! We are proud to showcase and celebrate the brightest talents in India under the age of 40. From entrepreneurs to artists, this list features incredible individuals who are making a difference in their respective fields.

1. SETU SHAH - DIRECTOR, ORACLE

2. SAURABH DIXIT - GENERAL MANAGER, BRAND MARKETING, PTC NETWORK

3. SACHIN BANGERA - VICE PRESIDENT, PEOPLE FOR THE ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMAL ( PETA ) INDIA

4. SUBHARUN PAL - DISTINGUISHED ACADEMIC RESEARCHER | CELEBRATED AUTHOR | VISIONARY MULTIDISCIPLINARY LEADER | STRATEGIC INDEPENDENT BUSINESS CONSULTANT

5. YASH SURYAVANSHI - FOUNDER & CEO, TECHNOCYBER FINANCE CONSULTANCY

6. HIMANSHU TALWAR

7. KARAN RUGHANI - FOUNDER & CEO, ENTERTAINMENT SPORTZ PRIVATE LIMITED

8. ADITTI JAIN - FOUNDER & CEO, IKICHIC PVT. LTD

9. TANVI MAHAJAN PUNDORA - CO-FOUNDER & CEO, HASSLEBAE LLP

10. NITIN KHANNA - FOUNDER & CEO, MOTORHUNK PVT. LTD.

11. SHIV GANGWANI - CO-FOUNDER, KOSMETICS LANE

12. SUBODH BIHANI - GENERAL MANAGER, SHAKAMBHARI GROUP, ELEGANT STEEL

13. ANINDITA GUPTA - FOUNDER, SCENIC COMMUNICATION PVT. LTD.

14. NACHIKETA TUTEJA - MD & CEO, KOSMETICS LANE

15. SUNIDHI GAUR - CO-FOUNDER & CMO, HASSLEBAE LLP

16. ANSHUL MEHTA - PUBLIC RELATION DIRECTOR, SCENIC COMMUNICATION PVT. LTD.

17. ADV. VISHRUT RELAN - FOUNDER, RELAN'S LEGAL

18. SUKRITI SALUJA - CO-FOUNDER & CCO, HASSLEBAE LLP

19. VENKATRAGHAVAN PADMANABHAN - DIRECTOR PROCUREMENT, MCCAIN FOOD INDIA PVT. LTD.

20. KAUTS SHUKLA - CO-FOUNDER, DVIEW

21. VARUN TANDON - SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, WATER MANAGEMENT & PLUMBING SKILL COUNCIL

22. DR. DEEBASHREE VINODH

23. RICHA BANSAL - ENTREPRENEUR & DIGITAL MARKETER, PURPLE & PINK

24. DURGESH NANDAN - CEO, AGNIFORGE INDUSTRIES

25. GAURAV BARUAH - FOUNDER & CEO, MARCOM HOTSHOP

26. JAHAAN KHURANA - MANAGING DIRECTOR, JK GROUP OF COMPANIES

27. HARLIN SACHDEVA - FOUNDER & CEO, HOUSE OF MAKEUP

28. PULKIT GARG - MANAGING DIRECTOR, VAALVE BATHWARE INDIA LIMITED

29. ANIRUDH PRATAP SINGH RATHOR - DIRECTOR, PAYOMATIX TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

30. NITIKA SAINI - CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, MOREPEN LABORATORIES/DR.MOREPEN

31. SHRUTI AGGARWAL - FOUNDER, THESTARTUPLAB

32. DR. SUBHASH RAANI - MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER, INDIAN BEAUTY THE BEST

33. VAISHALI SHAH - CEO, JUST BLOUSES PVT. LTD.

34. DR. KARNA UPADHYAY - DIRECTOR, NIEM THE INSTITUTE OF EVENT MANAGEMENT

35. ANOOJA BASHIR - CO-FOUNDER & CEO, FLEXICLOUD INTERNET PVT. LTD

36. MS MARIA SAMUEL - DIRECTOR, GULMARG SKI ACADEMY

37. MANSI GAMBHIR - FOUNDER, THE GUSTO

38. SIDDHARTH OJHA - FOUNDER & CEO, THE WHITE OAKS

39. SHILPI KULSHRESTHA - CO-FOUNDER & GOOD- FOOD CREATOR, PREAN ORGANICS (TASTY TONGUE')

40. KUMAR JOSHI - Astrologer, KUMARJOSHI'S ASTROWORLD

