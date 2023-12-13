BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13: A leading company in the digital marketing space, Shoogloo Group, is elated to announce Mansi Bhatia's appointment as their new Chief Business Officer. With a remarkable career spanning over 13 years, Mansi Bhatia offers a variety of knowledge from a varied range of industries, including operations, technology, education, philanthropy, and e-commerce. She has demonstrated diverse abilities in strategy, company development, planning, and implementation throughout her career. Mansi Bhatia is in a unique position to lead innovation and excellence in her new job at Shoogloo Group because of her wide background. "I am excited and honoured to embark on this new path. I have an amazing chance to lead, create, and push disruptive strategies that will influence the future of digital commerce by joining this dedicated team. In our exploration for excellence, I can't wait to put my skills to use and collaborate with the Shoogloo team to achieve growth for the company," said Mansi Bhatia. Mansi Bhatia's strategic vision matches effortlessly with Shoogloo's drive to stay at the forefront of industry trends. She is a strong supporter of the importance of entrepreneurship and business model innovation in producing long-term returns and sustained growth. LD Sharma, the Founder & MD of Shoogloo Group, stated, "Mansi Bhatia's appointment as our new Chief Business Officer is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence for our digital assets. The prospect of working with her excites me, as we have been waiting for some of our TLDs to be launched as prospective digital products for Indian/European markets. The strategic vision and experience of handling large eCommerce websites, Bhatia will play a pivotal role in propelling Shoogloo to unprecedented heights within the marketing domain." Shoogloo believes Mansi Bhatia's vigorous leadership and holistic skills will tremendously contribute to the company's continued growth and innovation. She will play a critical role in leading Shoogloo to new heights of performance and market leadership as Chief Business Officer.

"The appointment of Mansi Bhatia at Shoogloo Group symbolizes our dedication to breaking new ground and enabling revolutionary expansion. Her strategic ability and persistent commitment will allow us to establish industry norms and achieve incomparable success!" said Stephen Suryawanshi, the CEO of Shoogloo Group.

