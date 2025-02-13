VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 13: Shreevali Agro®, a third-generation Alphonso mango farming enterprise, proudly delivers premium Alphonso mangoes from Konkan's heart--Devgad, Malvan, and Sindhudurg--to consumers worldwide with an innovative approach. By seamlessly blending time-honored agricultural practices with cutting-edge technology, Shreevali Agro® ensures that each mango embodies the rich heritage and unparalleled quality of its origin.

A Legacy Rooted in Konkan

The Konkan region of Maharashtra, India, is renowned for its fertile lands, close proximity to sea-breeze and favorable climate, making it the ideal environment for cultivating the esteemed Alphonso mango. At Shreevali Agro®, this legacy is honored through meticulous farming practices that have been refined over generations. Skilled farmers nurture each mango with care, ensuring a bountiful harvest that reflects the true essence of the region.

Modernizing Tradition with Innovative Post-Processing

Shreevali Agro® is rooted in the rich tradition of Alphonso mango farming in the Konkan region, which has been practiced for generations. However, instead of relying solely on traditional methods, the company is enhancing the value chain by integrating modern agricultural and business practices.This reflects the balance between preserving heritage and embracing progress. In-line with the ethos, Shreevali Agro® has state of art Post-Harvest Care machinery such as:

1) Mango De-Sapping Machine - arrests mango quality loss due to skin-burns that too with minimal water usage and skilled-labour dependency

2) Hot Water Treatment - A prerequisite of mango export to Europe and USA, Shreevali Agro® ensures every mango goes through this phase irrespective of domestic or export

3) Ripening Chamber - Highly proposed by various Global Food Administration boards, our chambers ensure mangoes are ripened without use harmful carbide

Fair to Farmers, Best Price to Customers

Eliminating intermediaries, Shreevali Agro® ensures that the journey from orchard to table is direct and efficient. We partner with Farmer Producer Companies (FPOs) to ensure a farm-to-fork approach, delivering the freshest mangoes with full traceability from orchard to consumer. By streamlining the supply chain, the company upholds its promise of quality and transparency.

Premium Quality Assurance

Shreevali Agro® is steadfast in its dedication to conservative farming methods. Each mango is cultivated under guided process and standards, ensuring that consumers enjoy fruit that is both safe and flavorful. Every mango from Shreevali Agro® boasts silky, fiberless skin that peels effortlessly, revealing a creamy and consistent pulp. This premium export quality is a testament to the company's rigorous quality control processes, which include thorough cleansing, drying, grading, and sorting of each fruit. The packaging process is equally meticulous, ensuring that each mango reaches consumers in pristine condition.

Global Reach with Local Roots

While deeply rooted in the traditions of the Konkan region, Shreevali Agro® has expanded its reach to cater to a global audience. Operating under the prominent brand MANGO..uum® in Mumbai, the company offers the finest Premium Devgad Alphonso Mangoes at competitive prices. Their commitment to quality extends globally, with Mango export services catering to customers worldwide and wholesale dealers in Mumbai. With transparent pricing and a reputation for excellence, Shreevali Agro® ensures a seamless buying experience, making them the ultimate source for premium mangoes in bulk.

A Vision for the Future

Inspired by the transformative spirit of Dr. Verghese Kurien's White Revolution in the dairy industry, Shreevali Agro® envisioned a future where Alphonso mango farmers are empowered and the industry is elevated to new heights of excellence. In 2025, the company has embarked to form Farmer Producer Companies, providing farmers with the infrastructure, resources, and market access they need to thrive. By leveraging principles of grassroots empowerment and innovation, Shreevali Agro® aims to create a ripple effect of positive impact--from the orchards of their farmers to the tables of their customers.

Market Linkages with Strong Marketing backbone

Market linkages are crucial in agribusiness to prevent wastage and ensure farmers receive fair value for their produce. A multi-channel sales approach enables timely dispatch of goods at competitive prices.

In 2024, Shreevali Agro® made history in the fresh fruit industry and Indian television advertising by launching commercials promoting MANGO..uum®, their brand for premium Alphonso mango. This initiative not only connects farmers with high-value customers but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Konkan region.

Join the Shreevali Agro® Family

Shreevali Agro® invites consumers, distributors, and partners to join them in this journey of transformation--a journey where the sweetness of Alphonso Mangoes is matched only by the richness of opportunity for farmers and consumers alike. Together, let's sow the seeds of prosperity inspired by the legacy of the White Revolution and grounded in the fertile soil of our shared values.

Contact Information

For more information, please visit www.shreevaliagro.com or contact:

Email: info@shreevaliagro.com

WhatsApp: +91 9819845993

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shreevaliagro

Phone: +91 9819845911, +91 8652786572

Address: The Arjav Corporation, HD-086, 4th Floor, WeWork Zenia,Hiranandani Circle, Hiranandani business park - Thane, MH 400607

