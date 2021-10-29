Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Excellence is the gradual result of striving to do better. On the 21st of October 2021, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), was honored with the 'Business Leadership Award 2021' for his Excellence & Leadership in the Food & Grocery Segment and was named as the 'Young Food and Grocery Professional of the Year (Under 35)'.

Taking forward the glorious legacy of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Shrenik is an exemplary leader and businessman. With fine business acumen, vision, and the ability to make the right decisions, he is revered as one of the most promising new-age entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Hum Do Hamare Do Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's Disney+ Hotstar Film Falls Prey to Piracy.

Today GCL is a representation of product innovation and great customer services. With a zeal and ambition to constantly raise the bar, GCL intends to continue its endeavor to provide the best quality products to its millions of customers globally.

"I am pleased to have been felicitated with such an honour. It is a testament to the fact that we're moving in the right direction. I dedicate this award to my entire team and thank everyone who has been a constant source of support to elevate GCL to new heights of success," says Shrenik Ghodawat.

Also Read | Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away at 46 Due to Cardiac Arrest in Bengaluru – Reports.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)