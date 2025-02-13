PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 29.04 Cr* EBITDA of Rs. 7.38 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 26.26%

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 85.64 Cr* EBITDA of Rs. 20.17 Cr* EBITDA Margin of 24.29%

Segment-Wise Detail

* Cement revenue contributed 76.34% to the total revenue in Q3 FY25.* Solar Energy revenue contributed 15.44% to the total revenue in Q3 FY25.

* Cement revenue contributed 77.16% to the total revenue in 9M FY25.* Solar Energy revenue contributed 14.76% to the total revenue in 9M FY25.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said "We are pleased to report strong performance in Q3 FY25, demonstrating significant progress in both financial and operational metrics. Our EBITDA grew by an impressive 88% compared to Q2 FY25, reflecting our continuous focus on enhancing sales and profitability. This quarter's results reaffirm our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence.

We are also delighted to share that our solar power generation increased by 10.38%, reinforcing our sustainability initiatives. Additionally, our cement dispatches grew by 12.61%, driving a 14.42% increase in turnover compared to the previous quarter. These achievements highlight our operational efficiency and the growing demand for our products.

Looking ahead, the Indian government's strong focus on infrastructure spending is expected to provide a further boost to the cement industry. A higher allocation towards infrastructure projects will directly contribute to increased cement demand, creating new growth opportunities for us. As we continue to strengthen our financial position, we remain committed to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and contributing to the nation's development."

About Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Limited

Incorporated in the year 1993 Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (KCIL), formerly Katwa Udyog Limited) is engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka India.

The Business segments are divided into two verticals

1. Manufacturing of cement

2. Generation of Electricity using Solar Power

The cement plants are located at Bagalkot district, Karnataka and the Solar power plant is located at Koppal, Karnataka.

The Company manufactures 43 grade and 53 grade Ordinary Portland Cement. The inception of the company began with the acquisition of a sick cement plant of 20 TPD (Tons per day) in 1994. The capacity of the plant gradually increased year after year to reach 600 TPD. The further acquisition has added 300 TPD to the existing capacity. The current capacity of the company is 1,100 TPD with two cement manufacturing plants - one operating with a vertical shaft kiln (VSK) having a capacity of 300 TPD in Kaladgi, Bagalkot and another unit having a capacity of 800 TPD operating with rotary kiln technology located at Nagnapur, Bagalkot.

The company owns three very renowned regional brands of cement "Jyoti Power" "Jyoti Gold" & "Keshav Cement". The company supplies cement in North Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Goa and some parts of Maharashtra and Kerala. "Keshav Cement" is a premium brand of the company. SKCIL is producing cement by using 100% green energy (Solar) since April 2018.

The cement industry is highly energy-intensive and power cost constitutes around 30% of the manufacturing cost in the cement manufacturing process. The current power requirement of the cement plants is 12 MW. The Company has two power plants that cumulatively generate 37 MW of power. After using it for its business operations, the balance of 25 MW is sold by the Company.

For FY24, the Company has reported Total Income of Rs. 128.99 Cr, EBITDA of Rs. 41.45 Cr with & Net Profit of Rs. 9.08 Cr.

