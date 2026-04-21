NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21: Shubha Design Studio, a sustainable fashion label known for its effortless silhouettes and quirky, artistic prints, today announced the launch of its kidswear vertical, Laadla Laadli. India. The new brand is built on the philosophy of making clothing not just wearable, but meaningful--transforming everyday apparel into a canvas of stories, culture, learning, and fun-filled interaction for children.

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Founded five years ago by Shubha Mitra and Co-founded by Punam Mullick, Shubha Design Studio has carved a niche for itself among women seeking comfort-led yet expressive fashion. With a strong focus on skin-friendly fabrics, environmentally aligned practices, and its signature quirky design language, the brand has received widespread love and acceptance from women across India and globally.

Building on this success, the founders are now extending their design philosophy into children's fashion with Laadla Laadli. India--a brand that seeks to engage young minds through thoughtfully designed clothing that is educational, interactive, and fun, inspired by art, culture, and nature.

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At the heart of Laadla Laadli. India lies the belief that children's clothing can go beyond aesthetics to become a medium of learning and imagination. Each piece is designed to introduce children to elements of Indian art, culture, mythology, and global influences, creating a bridge between the East and the West in a way that is intuitive, engaging, and playful.

To bring this vision to life, Shubha Mitra and Punam Mullick have partnered with Pravitha Nair, an IT engineer with international experience in technology and an evolving Kathak dancer. Her multidisciplinary background and passion for global storytelling, cartoons and Indian cultural heritage add a unique dimension to the brand's creative and strategic direction.

This collaboration brings together design, culture, and visual storytelling to shape a brand universe that is imaginative, meaningful, and fun-driven.

As part of the launch, the brand has also introduced a specially curated campaign designed to bring children aged 3 to 12 years together under one roof both physically and digitally to experience the richness of Indian sustainable textiles and storytelling through clothing. The campaign aims to position fashion as more than apparel, but as moments of learning, joy, and discovery, where each garment becomes a conversation starter about culture, creativity, heritage, and fun exploration.

Speaking about the launch, Shubha Mitra, Founder and Head of Design, Shubha Design Studio, said, "Shubha Design Studio has always been about creating clothing that feels good--on the skin and in spirit. With Laadla Laadli. India, we wanted to take that idea further by designing for children in a way that sparks curiosity and imagination. Every garment is not just a piece of clothing, but a story waiting to be discovered."

Punam Mullick, Co-founder and Head of Business, added: "The response we have received over the last five years has been incredibly humbling and has inspired us to build something equally meaningful for the next generation. With Laadla Laadli. India, we are creating a brand that parents can trust--not just for comfort, quality, and quirky aesthetics, but for the value it brings in shaping a child's understanding of the world around them in a fun and engaging way."

Pravitha Nair, Partner at Laadla Laadli. India, said, "Having experienced global cultures firsthand, I have always believed in the power of storytelling as a universal connector. Through this brand, we want to introduce children to the richness of Indian art and culture while keeping it relatable in a global context. It's about making learning joyful, visual, interactive, and deeply rooted in fun experiences."

The brand will initially launch as a digital-first platform, making its collections accessible to parents across India and globally. However, the long-term vision extends beyond e-commerce. Laadla Laadli. India aims to create immersive offline spaces where children can engage with art, music, storytelling, and cultural experiences, particularly focusing on Indian comics, mythology, and traditional art forms alongside global influences.

With this launch, Shubha Design Studio reinforces its commitment to thoughtful design and meaningful storytelling, expanding its universe from women's fashion into a holistic, culture-led lifestyle proposition for the next generation.

About Shubha Design StudioShubha Design Studio is a sustainable fashion brand specializing in comfortable, effortless, and stylish clothing for women. Known for its quirky, artistic prints and skin-friendly fabrics, the brand blends design with environmental consciousness to create apparel that is both expressive and responsible. Founded by Shubha Mitra and co-founded by Punam Mullick, the brand has built a loyal customer base across India and internationally over the past five years.

About Laadla Laadli. IndiaLaadla Laadli. India is a kids wear brand by Shubha Design Studio that reimagines children's clothing as a medium for storytelling, education, cultural exploration, and fun-driven interaction. Rooted in Indian art and culture with a global perspective, the brand creates interactive, meaningful apparel designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and joy in young minds. The brand is currently launching as a digital-first platform, with plans to build immersive offline experiences for children in the future.

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