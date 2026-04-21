In a significant operation targeting consumer safety, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a large-scale manufacturing racket producing counterfeit ENO and Nescafé coffee. Acting on specific intelligence, authorities raided two illegal units operating out of rented flats in the Madhu Vihar area. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods and machinery valued at approximately INR 20 lakh, exposing a sophisticated distribution network that targeted local wholesale and retail markets.

Large-Scale Seizure in Delhi

During the raid, officials recovered a massive inventory of counterfeit products ready for distribution. The seizure included nearly 100,000 fake ENO sachets, 50,000 counterfeit Nescafé coffee sachets, and 500 kg of loose coffee powder. Additionally, police confiscated three packaging machines, raw materials such as acid-filled drums, and rolls of branded stickers and cartons used to replicate legitimate packaging. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Preet Vihar Over Parking Dispute; Police Launch Hunt for Accused.

Police Seize Fake ENO and Nescafé Coffee Worth INR 20 Lakh

500 kgs coffee powder, 2 drums of acid recovered at fake ENO, Nescafe manufacturing unit Delhi police has busted a fake ENO and Nescafe coffee manufacturing unit. Uttam Das, Papai Das, Nitin Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal Recovery: • 3 single-track filling machines with… pic.twitter.com/E3MVWLioo1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 21, 2026

Factory Making Counterfeit Eno and Nescafé Coffee Busted in Delhi

"6 सेकेंड में एसिडिटी से राहत" Eno का यही टैगलाइन है। लेकिन गैस दूर कैसे हो, जब नकली बन रही हो। दिल्ली में फ्लैट के अंदर नकली Eno और NESCAFE बनाने की फैक्ट्री चल रही थी !! https://t.co/mUf3vtBPBh pic.twitter.com/nWJs9cX71L — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) April 21, 2026

Health officials have warned that these counterfeit products pose a severe risk to the public. ENO is frequently used to treat gastrointestinal issues like acidity and indigestion; the use of unregulated ingredients in fake versions could lead to serious medical complications for unsuspecting consumers.

Arrests and Inter-State Coordination in Connection With the Case

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the racket: Uttam Das, Papai Das (alias Pankaj), Nitin Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Bansal. Investigations revealed the group had been running the illegal operation for approximately two months. The arrests involved a coordinated effort across state lines. While two suspects were nabbed at the site, Nitin Bhardwaj initially fled the capital. He was later tracked via technical surveillance and arrested in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Another accomplice, Sanjay Bansal, was intercepted by police near Kashmiri Gate in Delhi. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing Man to Death in Shalimar Bagh and Posting Confession on Instagram.

Corporate Verification and Supply Chain Probe

Representatives from the affected brands visited the site and officially confirmed that the seized items were counterfeit. The companies stated that the products were manufactured without authorisation and did not meet any safety or quality standards. The Delhi Police have now shifted their focus toward tracing the broader supply chain. Investigators are working to identify the wholesalers who knowingly purchased these fakes and are investigating if the racket has links to similar counterfeit operations recently busted in North India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).