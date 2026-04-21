A missing person complaint in Lucknow has led police to uncover the murder of a 16-year-old girl, allegedly killed by her father with the help of an accomplice. The victim, identified as Vandana Chaubey, was strangled, her face disfigured with acid, and her body abandoned on a roadside in a nearby district, police said.

Investigators revealed that the case came to light after the girl’s father, Vijay Kumar Chaubey, filed a complaint claiming she had gone missing. Subsequent analysis of call records and questioning exposed inconsistencies, leading to a confession and the arrest of both accused. Barabanki Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Beheaded in Tikaitnagar, Accused Walks Away With Severed Head to His House.

Police said the events leading to the crime date back to August 2025, when the teenager had eloped with her boyfriend. While she was later brought home, the boy was jailed for three months. After his release, the girl reportedly continued the relationship, which her family opposed. Officials said the father, who worked as a bus driver at a local university, was under social pressure due to the relationship and had relocated multiple times.

According to the investigation, Chaubey, along with his associate Abdul Mannan, devised a plan to take the girl out of the city under the pretext of a faith-healing trip. On April 13, they hired a vehicle and set out, allegedly intending to travel to another state. Lucknow Shocker: Man Brutally Choke-Slams 10-Year-Old Playing on Street in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched (Disturbing Video).

By night, the group reached Barabanki, where they stopped along a secluded road. Police said the two men strangled the girl while she was asleep and later poured acid on her face in an attempt to conceal her identity.

The accused initially planned to dispose of the body in a canal, but abandoned the idea after noticing passing vehicles. They left the body at the roadside and fled, investigators said.

On April 16, Chaubey filed a missing complaint through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS). However, police scrutiny of phone records and movements led to suspicions. During interrogation, Chaubey allegedly confessed to the crime, citing fear of social stigma as the motive. Police have since arrested both Chaubey, 34, and Mannan, 45. Further legal proceedings are underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).