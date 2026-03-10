India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 10: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, heritage jewellery house - known for a history of making a difference with designer collections of gold and diamond jewellery like 'Adi-Kriti' and 'Glitteria' - now presents their first exclusive collection of silver jewellery.

This exclusive jewellery collection is called 'Silver Expressions' because it says a lot about the wearer and shows her in an all new light - reflecting thoughts in the mind and feelings in the heart.

Ornaments that are style statements and adornments that are signature Jewellery that comes with all the purity of silver and reflects all its auspiciousness Jewellery that is high on value and low on cost.

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers ' ' Silver Expressions' was launched with a 6-day invitation offer from 9th to 14th March.

And the twin offer includes:

10% DISCOUNT

On MRP of 'Silver Expressions' Jewellery Purchase

And ASSURED GIFT

With Every 'Silver Expressions' Jewellery Purchase

The 'Silver Expressions' launch presentation began with a live showcasing of the jewellery collection - with Mithun Debbarma, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' youthful face, playing the lead role and Sreshta Deb & Roseleena Tripura- adorned in 'Silver Expressions' - letting the jewellery do all the talking.

And the presentation climaxed with a dramatic unveiling - of the dedicated 'Silver Expressions' zone at the showroom.

"I am delighted to be here at the launch of 'Silver Expressions', a wonderful new idea of presenting an exclusive jewellery collection as expressions of the mind and heart", said Mithun Debbarma, Youthful face of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers and winner of Mr. World, "And I take this opportunity to congratulate Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers for this very interesting foray and wish them all the best to take it places."

"The customer is central in all that we are about and all our decisions are driven by the needs and demands of the market", said Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, adding, "And 'Silver Expressions', an exclusive jewellery collection that is designed to make people rethink about silver jewellery and see them in a new light - is an idea whose time has come."

"'Silver Expressions' is being launched with an invitation offer to get started on a happy note and in the true spirit of our continued pursuit of excellence and promise of more value-for-money" added Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers.

The 'Silver Expressions' Launch Offer will be on at all the showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers in Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala & Barasat) and Tripura (Agartala, Dharmanagar & Udaipur) from 9th to 14th March 2026.

See you there and wish you all the best in finding silver jewellery after your heart.

