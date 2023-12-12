SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 12: In an endeavor to foster academic excellence and enhance the quality of research publications, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International University recently hosted an enriching Round Table Discussion on the theme, "Navigating the Review Process: Strategies for Effectively Navigating the Peer Review Process, Addressing Reviewer Comments, and Enhancing the Chances of Successful Publication for Authors."

Also Read | India's Retail Inflation Rises to 5.55% in November.

The event, held at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune, brought together distinguished experts in the field of academic publishing, providing valuable insights to faculty members and research scholars alike.

Ahead of the panel discussion, the esteemed panelists had a meaningful interaction with the university's top leadership, including Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, and Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor of Symbiosis International University. This pre-discussion meeting set the stage for exploring future collaborations and strengthening academic ties.

Also Read | Vettaiyan Teaser: Which Book is Rajinikanth Reading in Glimpse of Thalaivar 170? Know The Title and Where You Can Buy It Online!.

The panel discussion was graced by renowned experts from around the globe including Professor Steven Carnovale, Co-editor in Chief of the Journal of Purchasing and Supply Management - Florida Atlantic University USA, Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Information Management - Swansea University United Kingdom, Professor Keng-Boon Ooi, Associate Editor of Industrial Management & Data Systems - UCSI Malaysia, Professor Tat-Huei Cham, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Marketing Advances and Practices - UCSI Malaysia.

The discussions were skillfully moderated by Hardik Vachharajani, Director QMB, who steered the conversations with great insight. The event's success would not have been possible without the impeccable orchestration by Dr. Shrirang Altekar from SIBM Pune, who ensured a seamless and productive experience for all participants.

This gathering was not merely an event but a significant milestone in advancing the quality and success of academic publishing within the Symbiosis community. It provided a unique platform for academia to interact with global experts and gain valuable perspectives on navigating the complex world of research publication.

The Round Table Discussion served as a testament to Symbiosis University's commitment to fostering research excellence and promoting collaboration within the academic publishing domain.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)