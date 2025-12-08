PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 8: Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer at NumroVani and one of India's leading voices in evidence-based Astro-Numerology and Faith-Tech research, presented two high-impact oral papers at the India Management Research Conference (IMRC 2025), hosted by IIM Ahmedabad. The selection of both studies for oral presentation highlights their academic relevance, rigour, and contribution to India's rapidly expanding Astro-Tech and Culture-Tech landscape.

The first paper, "Lab-Grown Diamonds and Spiritual Legitimacy: A Multidimensional Consumer-Astrologer Study on Sustainability, Trust, and Astrological Substitutability in India," investigates the evolving intersection between sustainability and spiritual acceptability in the Indian context. The research offers deep insights into ritual suitability, metaphysical trust, and the complex conditions that shape whether lab-grown diamonds can function as spiritually valid options.

The second paper, "Sacred Marketing: Consumer Perceptions of Brand Participation in Spiritual Events - A Study of Maha Kumbh 2025," provides a comprehensive analysis of how consumers interpret brand presence in spiritually charged environments. The study tracks sentiment, trust behaviour, purchase intent, and long-term perception shifts during one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, offering a pioneering framework for brands operating within the Faith-Tech economy.

Sidhharrth emphasised that both papers reflect the growing integration of Indic Knowledge Systems (IKS) with behavioural science and evidence-based management. "Our aim is to bring structure, data, and scientific validation to domains traditionally viewed as intuition-driven," he said.

Sneha, Founder of NumroVani, added, "NumroVani is rewriting and transforming the Astro-Tech landscape with evidence-led outcomes, structured methodologies, and real-world validations. Sidhharrth's presentations at IMRC 2025 reflect our commitment to elevating Indic sciences with rigour, data integrity, and academic depth."

