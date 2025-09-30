NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: Signature Global (India) Ltd., one of India's leading real estate developers, has enhanced its engagement with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the United States of America (USA) over the past few weeks through multiple Investor Engagement Programmes held in Connecticut, including events at the Marriott Downtown in Hartford, the Hilton Hotel in Farmington, and the Hyatt House in Windsor.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match.

With NRI interest in Indian real estate on the rise, these programmes focused on understanding their preferences, addressing the challenges they face when buying property in India, and exploring ways to better cater to their requirements.

The programmes, spearheaded by Signature Global's Director, Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, offered attendees an opportunity to interact directly with the leadership team and learn about the company's current and upcoming projects. Building on the success of its investor engagement initiatives held globally, the company plans to establish a dedicated team to support NRI homebuyers and better understand their aspirations.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Flight 11 Update: Elon Musk’s Company Targets October 13 Launch for Its 11th Flight, Aims to To Measure the Real-World Vehicle Dynamics.

Reflecting on the event, Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "At Signature Global, our focus has always been on truly understanding our customers' needs. Our recent customer engagement programmes in Connecticut, USA, proved to be a valuable learning experience, giving me the privilege of interacting directly with our NRI customers and gaining deeper insights into their evolving preferences. As I return to India in the coming weeks, my priority will be to translate these learnings into our upcoming projects, ensuring they reflect what our customers truly aspire for. These engagements reinforce our commitment to delivering homes that combine the right location, innovation, and reliability. Moving forward, we are dedicated to better serving our global customers by strengthening our outreach and aligning our offerings with their needs and expectations."

During the engagement meet, NRI customers received a comprehensive overview of some of Signature Global's most sought-after projects, including the recently launched Cloverdale SPR, which has already garnered strong interest from NRI buyers. Other key projects, such as Titanium SPR and Deluxe DXP, were also highlighted, showcasing the company's diverse portfolio and commitment to quality.

These direct engagements gave attendees an in-depth view of Signature Global's projects while enabling the company to gather valuable feedback on the needs and expectations of NRI buyers. The conversations also offered greater understanding of NRI investors' preferences in India, including their choices for home sizes, layouts, and key amenities.

Through initiatives like this, Signature Global continues to strengthen its relationship with NRI investors, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, customer-centricity, and excellence. By actively engaging with global homebuyers and incorporating their feedback, the company aims to deliver homes that not only meet but exceed expectations, solidifying its position as a trusted and innovative real estate developer in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)