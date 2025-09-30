India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: An exciting contest is on the cards as the India Women's National Cricket Team takes on the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is one of the most-awaited events on the cricketing calendar of the year, will witness eight teams lock horns in a bid to the win the title and the action starts today as Harmanpreet Kaur and her India Women's National Cricket Team look to gain a winning start against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs SL-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

India and Sri Lanka have had contrasting outings in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches. The Women in Blue, after losing to England by 153 runs in their first Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match, bounced back with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in their second. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had just one completed ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match, which was a one-run loss to Bangladesh. The last IND-W vs SL-W ODI match was earlier this year in May, where Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team had defeated Sri Lanka in the final of a tri-series. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani