New Delhi [India], January 19: Signature Global (BSE: 543990 | NSE: SIGNATURE), one of the leading real estate development companies in India with a well-established brand in Delhi- NCR, today signed a Rs. 380-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo Italian Firm CECO Hirun Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with HySAFE, to implement advanced earthquake resistance technology across its projects over the next 15 years.

This advanced earthquake-resistance technology - Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers (HTMDs) - is a specialised system designed by CECO HIRUN in technical collaboration with HySAFE to reduce vibrations in high-rise buildings caused by wind and earthquakes. By controlling building movement, it enhances stability and occupant comfort. Unlike conventional systems, HTMDs remain effective even under varying wind and seismic conditions, making them ideal for high-rise structures.

As part of this collaboration, Signature Global has onboarded Indo-Italian firm CECO Hirun Pvt. Ltd. to design HTMD systems tailored for its high-rise projects. The programme will be executed in India through a comprehensive process encompassing design evaluation, industrial manufacturing, and on-site deployment.

High-rise buildings in India's rapidly growing cities face dynamic forces such as strong winds, temperature variations, and seismic activity, which can impact structural performance and occupant comfort. In seismic-prone regions like Delhi-NCR (Seismic Zone IV), integrating advanced vibration control solutions at the design stage is crucial for long-term safety and stability.

By integrating advanced HTMD technology, Signature Global enhances structural performance by significantly reducing wind-induced sway and seismic forces, improving overall earthquake resilience, and safeguarding interior components - including walls, partitions, and elevator systems - from damage caused by tremors and vibrations.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Lalit Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "Today marks an important milestone for Signature Global as we introduce advanced earthquake-resistance and vibration-control technology across our high-rise projects. As India's cities grow taller, the responsibility to ensure safety, comfort, and long-term value for residents becomes even more critical. Our collaboration with CECO Hirun Pvt. Ltd. combines global expertise with deep understanding of local construction practices, enabling technically robust systems that integrate seamlessly into our building designs. At Signature Global, we believe high-rise living should never compromise safety, comfort, or resilience. This initiative reflects our vision of creating future-ready homes that residents can trust, setting new benchmarks in innovation and quality for India's urban landscape."

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Agostino Marioni, Chairman, CECO Hirun India Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to partner with Signature Global to deploy advanced vibration-control technology across their high-rise developments. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks for resilient, future-ready infrastructure in India. We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance building performance but also redefine high-rise living in urban India by prioritizing safety, comfort, and long-term value for residents."

By adopting HTMD technology across its high-rise developments, Signature Global is taking a proactive approach to building design, prioritizing resident safety, comfort, and long-term performance from the very outset. This initiative sets a new benchmark for resilient, future-ready high-rise living in India.

About Signature Global (India) Ltd.

Signature Global, India's leading real estate development company, is reshaping the housing market in northern India. While it initially made its mark in the affordable housing segment, the company now focuses on the mid and premium housing categories. This strategic evolution is driven by a strong emphasis on quality execution, value creation, reliability, and adherence to global standards. Backed by marquee institutional investors such as Nomura, HDFC, and IFC (lending arm of World Bank), Signature Global upholds high standards of corporate governance. The company follows a disciplined and efficient land acquisition strategy, typically launching projects within 18 months of acquisition - enabling faster go-to-market timelines and enhanced project viability. Signature Global holds a market share of 13% in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 20% share in Gurugram within the price range of INR 20 million to INR 50 million. This reflects the company's dominant position in its target micro markets.

As of H1FY26, the company has successfully delivered 16 million sq. ft. of real estate. Its project pipeline remains robust, comprising 17.1 million sq. ft. of recently launched projects, 24.3 million sq. ft. of forthcoming developments, and 8.9 million sq. ft. of ongoing construction, all slated for execution over the next 2-3 years. In FY25, Signature Global reported sales bookings of INR 102.9 billion, driven by sustained demand and efficient execution. The company has achieved an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58% in sales between FY22 to FY25, demonstrating its consistent performance and growth momentum.

About CECO Hirun Ltd.

CECO Hirun Pvt. Ltd. is an engineering company formed through a strategic joint venture between CECO Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and international partners, bringing together decades of experience in advanced structural devices and anti-seismic technology. In technical partnership with HySAFE, the company specialises in the design, engineering and execution of high-performance structural solutions, including anti-seismic systems, vibration-control devices, bearings and expansion joints, for critical infrastructure and building projects. With global expertise and a focus on quality and innovation, CECO Hirun supports enhanced structural safety and resilience in complex engineering applications.

