Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has officially opened applications for its MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025. SIIB offers three specialised MBA programmes for the academic year 2026-27, each admitting students through SNAP 2025.

The MBA -International Business, MBA - AgriBusiness, and MBA - Sustainability Management are open to candidates holding a minimum of 50% marks in their undergraduate degree (45% for SC/ST). All three programmes are accessible exclusively through the SNAP 2025 admission process. The SNAP test is a computer-based test (CBT). SNAP Registration Fee is INR 2250, and Programme Registration Fee is INR 1000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 began on August 1, 2025 (Friday), and will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday).

The test will be held on three dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. This allows candidates to attempt the test up to three times. The best score will be considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. The results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), after which the admission process will proceed.

SIIB has a strong track record of excellent placements across all its programmes, with top recruiters such as Accenture, Asian Paints, Deloitte, Nestle, Tata Motors, ITC, Coromandel International, Novo Nordisk, Dabur India Ltd, PWC, DSM Firmenich, Aditya Birla Capital, Gartner, LT Foods, Atul Ltd., DCM Shriram, Federal Bank, The South Indian Bank Ltd., Axis Bank, EY India, Apex Group, and Kalolwala & Associates. In 2024, the MBA in International Business recorded a highest package of ₹27.60 LPA, an average of ₹16.20 LPA, and a median of ₹14.00 LPA. The MBA in Agri-Business achieved a highest package of ₹21.60 LPA, an average of ₹12.60 LPA, and a median of ₹11.00 LPA. The MBA in Sustainability Management saw a highest package of ₹19.20 LPA, an average of ₹14.00 LPA, and a median of ₹13.20 LPA.

SIIB offers certifications in SAP, Six Sigma, Global Analytics & ESG opportunities for global exposure through internships and projects, and frequent industry interactions. SIIB's MBA programmes blend core management education with specialized expertise. The MBA International Business equips students with global business insights while allowing them to specialize in Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, or Human Resource Management.

The MBA Agri-Business Management covers Agri-Retail Marketing, Rural Marketing, Commodity Trading, Operations Management, Agri Supply Chain Management, Agricultural Economics, and Microfinance.

The MBA Sustainability Management focuses on Corporate Sustainability, ESG, Sustainable Energy Development and Management, Renewable Energy Business and Financing, Energy and Power Economics, Energy Analytics, Carbon Markets and Trading, Environmental Management Systems, Life Cycle Assessments, and Sustainable Supply Chains.

SIIB has international collaborations with leading global business schools and universities, offering students diverse opportunities for global exposure through Winter Schools, Summer Schools, Semester Exchanges, Semester Abroad Programmes and Study Tour Programmes. Some of the key partner institutions are Berlin School of Economics & Law, Germany, Hochschule Bremen University of Applied Sciences, Germany, The University of British Columbia, Canada, Munich University of Applied Sciences, Germany, IÉSEG School of Management, France, Ben-Gurion University, Israel, Flensburg University of Applied Sciences, Germany, Leeds Beckett University, UK, RUDN University, Russia, Leibniz University Hannover, Germany, Lisbon School of Economics and Management, Portugal, and Macquarie University, Australia. These collaborations provide students with cross-cultural learning experiences, global business insights, and a competitive edge in the international job market.

"At SIIB, we go beyond conventional classroom learning to create an immersive, experiential environment where academic rigor meets real-world application. Our strong industry linkages, global outlook, and active alumni network ensure that every student is prepared to lead in an increasingly complex and interconnected business world." Dr. Alka Maurya, Director SIIB

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), established in 1992 as the Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade, expanded its focus from foreign trade to all areas of international business to meet the needs of a rapidly globalising world. As a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade, SIIB offers specialised MBA programmes in International Business, Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management. Known for its strong industry connections, excellent placements, and focus on developing global leaders, SIIB continues to prepare students to succeed in today's interconnected business environment.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about SIIB's MBA programmes: www.snaptest.org | www.siib.ac.in

