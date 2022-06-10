Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, announced the launch of the Digital Marketing program into its Job Guarantee programs index.

The six-month-long program aims to offer high-demand skills in digital marketing. It is best suited for individuals who have completed their bachelor's degree in any stream from an accredited institution with a minimum attainment of 60 per cent and a work experience of 0-2 years. Upon completion of the program, learners will receive a Master's certificate. Learners will also receive guidance on profile building and mock interviews and a guaranteed job within 180 days of graduation.

The Digital Marketing program will be based on a blended format of self-paced lecture videos and live virtual classes. The program will offer learners access to course-end assignments, industry projects, online sessions with digital marketing experts, and Capstone projects. The program curriculum will consist of modules on Introduction to Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing and Web Analytics, and Conversion Optimization.

Learners will also receive assistance with resume and interview preparation as part of Simplilearn's Job Guarantee program.

Speaking on the newly launched course, Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, "We are pleased to roll out this program on Digital Marketing following the major success of our previous two Job Guarantee Program courses, Data Science and Full Stack Java Developer. The demand for social media skills and social media marketing programs is growing exponentially. If a brand doesn't exist on social media today, it will likely fall behind and lose out to competitors. Digital Marketing has become one of the most sought-after career choices for young professionals and has therefore seen massive growth even during the pandemic. In line with the ongoing industry demand, we have curated this Digital Marketing Job Guarantee program, which will enable learners to get a holistic perspective of what Digital Marketing entails and will therefore open up newer career avenues for them."

Simplilearn conducts more than 3000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who collectively spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

* Valid only for Simplilearn Job Guarantee Programs. Please read the applicable FAQs and Eligibility Criteria available at https://www.simplilearn.com/digital-marketing-course-placement-guarantee and at https://onlinetraining.simplilearn.com/job-guarantee-programs carefully prior to enrolment. Program fee refund is applicable if an eligible learner doesn't get a job within 6 months of program completion. T&C apply. Past record is no guarantee of future prospects.

